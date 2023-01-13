Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
2 found dead in home heavily damaged by fire
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – Two people died during an early morning house fire in Kennett. According to Fire Chief Lance Davis, crews responded to the fire on Masterson Street at 4:14 a.m. Upon arrival, they could see heavy smoke and flames on the front side of the building. Davis...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting. According to the initial incident report, officers were called to the 700-block of Meadowbrook Street at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. When Officer Darius Johnston arrived, he found 48-year-old John Odoms, Jr., lying in the driveway,...
Kait 8
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate. According to Arkansas State Police, the incident happened at 7:18 p.m. on Interstate 555 at the 29-mile marker in Poinsett County. Martha Jean Burgess was walking across the interstate when...
Kait 8
Blytheville Police issue warrant for murder suspect
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning. According to the police chief, Dandre Whitfield, 25, was shot and killed. A warrant for Malik Dority, 26, was issued for first degree murder. The department did not provide a location for where the shooting...
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for help finding man with active warrant
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks the public for any information on the whereabouts of a man with an active warrant through probation and parole. Dennis Eugene Campbell, 44, was last seen near Pine Street and C Street. Campbell has an active warrant through...
Kait 8
License plate reader helps find a stolen car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:16 p.m. a Jonesboro Police Officer was notified by the license plate reader of a stolen car nearby. The officer observed his surroundings and noticed that the car was at the same stop light as him. The officer confirmed the license...
Kait 8
Trucker killed in crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 10 on Interstate 55, eight miles south of Steele in Pemiscot County. Jose...
Kait 8
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai. According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12. An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still...
KTLO
Greene County Tech student brings gun to school with intent to sell
On Thursday, the Greene County Tech School District was notified by law enforcement of an investigation involving stolen property in the community. During the investigation, officers discovered a junior high student brought a handgun to school with the intent to sell, and money allegedly changed hands in this transaction. According...
KFVS12
Convicted drug dealer found guilty of two new drug sales
Kennett, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man was convicted today for two drug sales near a protected location on separate occasions. Nicholas Jain, Dunklin County Prosecutor, announced that Dewayne Anthony Cross, 40, of Kennett, Mo., was convicted on January 12 by a Dunklin County Jury. Cross was convicted of distributing a controlled substance near a protected location on two separate occasions.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Schools Again Ranked as Top in the State
Union City Schools continue to rank among the state’s elite. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said students at the high school combined to average a 21.7 ACT score last year, which ranked sixth in the state. Union City tied with Oak Ridge for the sixth-place spot, and trailed only...
semoball.com
Rivalry game sees Clarkton spoil Gideon homecoming
GIDEON – Gideon's Friday night homecoming celebration didn't go exactly as planned as the Bulldogs' rival, Clarkton, took a brief three-mile drive and took care of business for a 56-41 road win. Clarkton scored first in the opening seconds of the game and blazed forward to a 20-13 lead...
Comments / 0