Final 'Riverdale' season begins in March

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The CW announced premiere dates for the final seasons of Riverdale and Nancy Drew on Friday. Riverdale returns Wednesday, March 29, at 9 p.m. for its seventh and final season.

Cole Sprouse returns as Jughead in the final season of "Riverdale." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nancy Drew premieres its fourth and final season Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. Both shows will air their series finales on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with Nancy Drew at 8 p.m. and Riverdale at 9 p.m.

Both shows were modern-day adaptations of their literary sources. Riverdale imagines the Archie gang as modern-day teenagers embroiled in love affairs and murders. Nancy Drew aged up the young detective in new cases.

The final season of Riverdale introduces time travel and takes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) back to the 1950s. Jughead is troubled to find that Archie (KJ Apa), Betty ( Lili Reinhart ) and Veronica ( Camila Mendes ) have already adopted '50s personas.

In her final case, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) investigates missing bodies from the cemetery, which were either stolen, or actually rose from the grave. Nancy Drew also stars Tunji Kasim, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com