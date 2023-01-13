Allentown Trench Victim ID'd, Support Surges Ahead Of Surgery

Two days after spending hours stuck in a trench in Allentown, construction worker Jason Hansell is still hospitalized with extensive injuries — meanwhile, federal regulators continue to investigate how the harrowing accident occurred.

Hansell was one of two men digging in the backyard of a home at 15th and Gordon streets when the trench caved in around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Daily Voice reported .

More than eight hours later, at 10:40 p.m., Hansell was finally freed by a team of rescuers from agencies across eastern Pennsylvania.

Now, Jason's wife Ivy says in a GoFundMe campaign that her husband remains in the critical care unit as doctors work to heal him.

"He's still going through many tests and seeing many different doctors and it is a lot of information to take in," she said. "He’s seeing so many specialists and may even need multiple surgeries. It’s all just so overwhelming."

During the collapse, Jason became completely buried in dirt, with only his hard hat sticking out, Ivy writes. A coworker managed to dig out his face before first responders arrived, allowing him to breathe.

Still, his entire body was affected during the eight-hour ordeal, his wife says.

"We think we’ve ruled out fractured vertebrae in his neck, though they are injured, and he has many broken teeth, as well as a dislocated jaw," Ivy wrote.

In the immediate future, Jason will need more kidney function tests as well as surgery to correct his jaw. Between testing, operations, and soon-to-be-needed prenatal care for Ivy, the Hansells now find themselves buried in medical bills.

"I found out [Wednesday], of all days, that I was unexpectedly pregnant with our first child," Ivy wrote. "If you are able to monetarily give anything at all, that would be an incredible blessing."

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $3,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues to investigate Ed Simon Contracting LLC, the company that's running the construction project and employed Hansell.

An OSHA representative told Daily Voice Friday, Jan. 13 that the probe is still underway, but they noted that Ed Simon Contracting has a history of safety issues. In 2016, regulators said, the firm was fined $5,500 for "three serious violations involving trench excavation hazards."

Trench safety is not an issue exclusive to Ed Simon Contracting, either, OSHA notes. In 2022, 39 American workers died while trenching or performing excavation work, while only 15 had died under those circumstances the year before.

Ed Simon Contracting was not immediately available for comment, and it's not clear if the company has donated a cent to the Hansells' medical fund.

Click here to donate to Jason and Ivy Hansell's GoFundMe campaign.