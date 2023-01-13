ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown Trench Victim ID'd, Support Surges Ahead Of Surgery

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUrho_0kE1mDdK00

Two days after spending hours stuck in a trench in Allentown, construction worker Jason Hansell is still hospitalized with extensive injuries — meanwhile, federal regulators continue to investigate how the harrowing accident occurred.

Hansell was one of two men digging in the backyard of a home at 15th and Gordon streets when the trench caved in around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Daily Voice reported .

More than eight hours later, at 10:40 p.m., Hansell was finally freed by a team of rescuers from agencies across eastern Pennsylvania.

Now, Jason's wife Ivy says in a GoFundMe campaign that her husband remains in the critical care unit as doctors work to heal him.

"He's still going through many tests and seeing many different doctors and it is a lot of information to take in," she said. "He’s seeing so many specialists and may even need multiple surgeries. It’s all just so overwhelming."

During the collapse, Jason became completely buried in dirt, with only his hard hat sticking out, Ivy writes. A coworker managed to dig out his face before first responders arrived, allowing him to breathe.

Still, his entire body was affected during the eight-hour ordeal, his wife says.

"We think we’ve ruled out fractured vertebrae in his neck, though they are injured, and he has many broken teeth, as well as a dislocated jaw," Ivy wrote.

In the immediate future, Jason will need more kidney function tests as well as surgery to correct his jaw. Between testing, operations, and soon-to-be-needed prenatal care for Ivy, the Hansells now find themselves buried in medical bills.

"I found out [Wednesday], of all days, that I was unexpectedly pregnant with our first child," Ivy wrote. "If you are able to monetarily give anything at all, that would be an incredible blessing."

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $3,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration continues to investigate Ed Simon Contracting LLC, the company that's running the construction project and employed Hansell.

An OSHA representative told Daily Voice Friday, Jan. 13 that the probe is still underway, but they noted that Ed Simon Contracting has a history of safety issues. In 2016, regulators said, the firm was fined $5,500 for "three serious violations involving trench excavation hazards."

Trench safety is not an issue exclusive to Ed Simon Contracting, either, OSHA notes. In 2022, 39 American workers died while trenching or performing excavation work, while only 15 had died under those circumstances the year before.

Ed Simon Contracting was not immediately available for comment, and it's not clear if the company has donated a cent to the Hansells' medical fund.

Click here to donate to Jason and Ivy Hansell's GoFundMe campaign.

Comments / 6

Ray Ballinger
4d ago

It's a shame men still go into unsafe ditches. I'm glad this gentleman survived this ordeal. The contractor needs to step up and take care of this man.

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report

A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Scooter Rider Critical In Hit-Run Crash In Edison

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left an electric scooter rider in critical condition. On Monday, Jan. 16 at 12:55 a.m., Edison police responded to the northbound lane of Route 1 and Prince Street following the report of a crash. Police found the victim, who was stuck while crossing...
EDISON, NJ
actionnews5.com

Police search landfill for missing Pennsylvania mom

ROYESFORD, Pa. (WPVI) - The family of a Pennsylvania mother missing for nearly two weeks is holding out hope she will be found. Investigators searched a Berks County landfill Friday in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old mother Jennifer Brown, according to sources. Brown’s neighbors confirmed that police also took a large dumpster from their development earlier in the week.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Bucks Teen Last Seen Entering Strange Car: Police

A teenager from Bucks County is missing, and police say she might be with a man she met online. Annaliese Ludman, a 16-year-old from Springfield Township, was last seen Monday, Jan. 16 getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates, police said in a statement. The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Fusion with the model year 2013 to 2020, investigators added.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Vehicle Flips Onto Roof During Crash Involving Second Car On Route 57: PHOTOS

One vehicle flipped onto its roof during a two-car crash that caused minor injuries on Route 57 in Warren County late Monday afternoon, authorities said. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company responded alongside agencies from Mansfield and Independence Township to Route 57 and Penwell Road in Mansfield Township and found one of the vehicles overturned around 3:50 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Armed Suspect Shot Outside Federal Court In Philadelphia: Reports

An armed suspect was shot by a security officer outside of the federal court complex in Philadelphia early Tuesday, Jan. 17, multiple outlets report. The officer approached an illegally parked mini-van on 7th Street near the James A. Bryne US Courthouse at about 9:30 a.m. to tell the driver to move, US Marshals told reporters. When the man emerged from the vehicle holding multiple "edged weapons" and refused to follow commands, the officer opened fire, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Hospital nurse killed in Pricetown Road crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – A tragic, multi-car crash has many in Berks County mourning. The wreck near Fleetwood in Ruscombmanor Township claimed the life of a Reading Hospital nurse and wounded three others. Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road just after...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Arrested For Defrauding PA Turnpike Of Over $1,000,000 In Tolls

Two males found out that nobody gets to ride the PA Turnpike for free. Duvany Zambrano, age 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey, and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, were indicted on January 4, 2023, by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. What authorities alleged...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into Petco, police investigating

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
455K+
Followers
64K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy