House Speaker Kevin McCarthy invites President Joe Biden to deliver State of the Union

By Patrick Hilsman
 4 days ago

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy formally invited President Joe Biden to deliver the State of the Union address on Friday.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Friday formally invited President Joe Biden to deliver the State of the Union address next week. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

"It is my solemn obligation to invite the president to appear before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7 so that he may fulfill his duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union," McCathy tweeted Friday alongside an image of his formal letter to Biden.

The White House quickly responded.

"We have received Speaker McCarthy's kind invitation and the president has accepted it and looks forward to delivering the State of then Union address," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

This year's State of the Union will be the first time Vice President Kamala Harris stands alongside a Republican Speaker of the House behind Biden during the yearly address.

The previous speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, caused a stir when she tore up a copy of former President Donald Trump 's 2020 State of the Union speech after he finished addressing the joint session of Congress.

This year's State of the Union address comes as Biden faces increased scrutiny over the discovery of classified documents at a private office and his garage.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday the appointment of Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the handling of the documents.

Uncle Fester 60
4d ago

I doubt McCarthy will show the disrespect to the Presidential position like Pelosi did to Trump Tearing up speech in front of the whole world 🤔😁

Verdad
4d ago

The article ironically leaves out that the president of the United States isn't even allowed to walk into the capital building, let alone have a speech there without this invitation. The fact that he did this so quickly is only more proof that democrats never will understand how to govern without trying to divide the country. If you remember, Nancy delayed and delayed that invitation to Trump's first year sotu speech. She did this by putting politics/party over the people/country because she was being petty...

Patrick Mcfarlane
4d ago

we are in a state of a union . eggs 7 dollars gas 6 dollars.. ukrain kick back money unlimited. the big guy needs a speach . to put fear into us we will die using gas stoves . eath is dieing.

