ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Warner Norcross + Judd Names Two Metro Detroit Attorneys Partner

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIwae_0kE1lQtk00
Adam Ratliff, Daniel Bonucchi // Courtesy of Warner Norcross + Judd

Warner Norcross + Judd, a corporate law firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, announced two attorneys in metro Detroit, Adam Ratliff and Daniel Bonucchi, have been named partners.

Bonucchi is based in the firm’s Macomb County office, and Ratliff is based in Detroit. Both are members of the State Bar of Michigan.

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Dan and Adam to the partnership,” says Mark Wassink, managing partner of Warner. “They exemplify the Warner commitment to providing excellent legal advice and exceptional service to our clients. We look forward to their continued success as our newest class of partners.”

Bonucchi is a corporate attorney who brings a practical, client-focused perspective to his work in mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, corporate governance and general business matters for automotive suppliers and other clients.

Bonucchi holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy, where he was title editor of the University of Detroit Law Review.

Ratliff is a trial and appellate litigator whose practice focuses on complex and high stakes matters for the automotive supply chain and other clients. He has extensive experience in appellate litigation before state and federal courts, including as a member of a team who argued in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ratliff holds a bachelor’s degree from MSU and a law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School.

The post Warner Norcross + Judd Names Two Metro Detroit Attorneys Partner appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DBusiness Magazine

Report: Home Sale Decline Continues in Metro Detroit

According to the latest regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, the trend of home sales falling has continued, dropping 32.8 percent, from 3,752 in December 2021 […] The post Report: Home Sale Decline Continues in Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Photo Finish

Even as a novice photographer in the 1930s, Saul Leiter enjoyed the smooth precision and bold design of the Detrola camera his mother had given him. He went on to […] The post Photo Finish appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Bees in the D

Bees in the D is a Detroit-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to create a cooperative effort between residents, schools, and businesses and organizations in the city and throughout southeastern […] The post Bees in the D appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Butzel’s Everardo Tapia Appointed Treasurer-elect of Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan

Everardo Tapia, an associate attorney at Detroit’s Butzel, has been appointed treasurer-elect of the Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan (HBAM). “The Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan is an excellent go-to […] The post Butzel’s Everardo Tapia Appointed Treasurer-elect of Hispanic Bar Association of Michigan appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: American Heart Association Names David Mannarino to Chair Heart Challenge, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: American Heart Association Names David Mannarino to Chair Heart Challenge, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Detroit’s Butzel Names Four New Shareholders

Butzel, a Detroit-based law firm, announced attorneys Ashley Aldea, Scott J. Fishwick, Mark W. Jane, and Steven R. Pohl have been elected shareholders. Based in Butzel’s Troy office, Aldea concentrates […] The post Detroit’s Butzel Names Four New Shareholders appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Arts & Scraps

Arts & Scraps is a Detroit-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that uses recycled materials to help people of all ages and abilities better think, learn, and create. Programs include outdoor student […] The post Arts & Scraps appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
418
Followers
479
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy