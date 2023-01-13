Warner Norcross + Judd, a corporate law firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, announced two attorneys in metro Detroit, Adam Ratliff and Daniel Bonucchi, have been named partners.

Bonucchi is based in the firm’s Macomb County office, and Ratliff is based in Detroit. Both are members of the State Bar of Michigan.

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Dan and Adam to the partnership,” says Mark Wassink, managing partner of Warner. “They exemplify the Warner commitment to providing excellent legal advice and exceptional service to our clients. We look forward to their continued success as our newest class of partners.”

Bonucchi is a corporate attorney who brings a practical, client-focused perspective to his work in mergers and acquisitions, commercial transactions, corporate governance and general business matters for automotive suppliers and other clients.

Bonucchi holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and a law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy, where he was title editor of the University of Detroit Law Review.

Ratliff is a trial and appellate litigator whose practice focuses on complex and high stakes matters for the automotive supply chain and other clients. He has extensive experience in appellate litigation before state and federal courts, including as a member of a team who argued in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ratliff holds a bachelor’s degree from MSU and a law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School.

The post Warner Norcross + Judd Names Two Metro Detroit Attorneys Partner appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .