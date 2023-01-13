DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland: Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska dabbed teary eyes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland, as she heard the news that a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s interior minister and other officials crashed in Ukraine. Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence Wednesday to honor the 18 people killed in the crash, including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and other officials, before the opening the session. Zelenska said it was “another very sad day today. New losses.”

