Klamath Falls News
California man arrested in KF on Attempted Murder, Felony Gun Charges
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William...
KDRV
Animal abuse case arraignment for Rogue River couple has 17 criminal counts each
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple has 17 counts of criminal charges to address in court for an animal neglect case. 71-year-old Michael Lee Hamilton and 62-year-old Debbie Lee Hamilton had arraignments today in Jackson County Circuit Court. Police say they found dead and neglected animals at the Hamilton's...
KDRV
Man to spend five years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault
MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in state prison after assaulting and hitting another man with a hammer along the Bear Creek Greenway. The Jackson County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office announced yesterday that 41-year-old Arthur Jacob Wood pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree.
klcc.org
Trial date set in April Ehrlich's lawsuit against City of Medford
A trial date has been set for an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter’s case against the City of Medford. April Ehrlich was a reporter for Jefferson Public Radio in 2020, when she was prevented from covering a sweep of a homeless camp in a public park by Medford Police. She was arrested and charged, but all charges were dropped or dismissed ahead of her trial in 2022.
KDRV
BASE's new Black community liaison program starts with Jackson County law enforcement
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A new liaison is in place today between Jackson County's Black community and local law enforcement. A new Police Liaison Community Oversight Committee also is part of an effort "to bridge the gap between local law enforcement and the Black community of Jackson County." Black Alliance &...
KVAL
Jury finds man guilty of murdering estranged wife
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County District Attorney's Office announced a jury found Kevin Dean Hicks Sr. guilty of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse in the second degree, and first-degree arson. On June 30, 2018, firefighters responded to a burning trailer in the community of Sams Valley....
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Embezzling fund from local elementary school
On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
KTVL
2 Klamath Falls methamphetamine dealers sentenced to prison
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Falls Police Department says two methamphetamine dealers were sentenced to prison recently. According to police, 52-year-old Jason Alexander Gaskill pled guilty to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm on Jan. 5. Gaskill was sentenced to 66 months in prison.
focushillsboro.com
$15,000 Is Offered As A Reward For Information On The Killing Of An Oregon-born Wolf
Reward For Information: In October, someone illegally killed an Oregon wolf in Klamath Falls, and now there’s a $15,000 prize for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. On Tuesday, the Oregon Wildlife Coalition added its own $5,000 incentive to the existing $10,000 offer from the...
KDRV
Lake of the Woods tops best U.S. ice fishing locations list
LAKE OF THE WOODS, Ore. -- Lake of the Woods isn't just near the top of a pass in Oregon's Cascade mountain range. It's also at the top of a list for best ice fishing locations in the United States. Online fishing enthusiast website fishingbooker.com lists Lake of the Woods...
KATU.com
Bald eagle takes flight after treatment at Wildlife Images
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Recently, a bald eagle from Emigrant lake near Ashland was brought into Wildlife Images that was seizing and having problems. Taking a closer look, the staff at Wildlife Images found that the eagle's crop was full of garbage, including plastic and paper. The staff at...
basinlife.com
KDRV
New Jackson County landowner adds forest to its trust for natural habitats
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. & SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. -- California-based Pacific Forest Trust says today it has bought more than 1,000 acres in Southern Oregon as part of its preservation efforts. Pacific Forest Trust (PFT) says it has acquired 1,120 acres of privately owned forest along the Siskiyou Crest near Mount...
KTVL
East Main Street closed due to structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
ijpr.org
Tue 9:25 | After the Mail Tribune closes: opening new news organizations
This is a rough time for journalism, especially in the newspaper business. The Mail Tribune of Medford proved the point beyond any doubt when it announced the end of its run--in any form--effective Friday the 13th of January. The paper had already ceased to be a "paper," going digital-only last...
KDRV
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce preparing for 2023 Legislative Session
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is planning to represent and advocate for local businesses in Oregon’s 2023 Legislative Session. The Chamber surveyed local businesses to find out what issues were a priority this year. 150 businesses – both members and non-members – participated in the survey. The Chamber found that housing, education and the economy were the top issues for Jackson County’s local businesses.
basinlife.com
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
basinlife.com
