Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls News

California man arrested in KF on Attempted Murder, Felony Gun Charges

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Man to spend five years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in state prison after assaulting and hitting another man with a hammer along the Bear Creek Greenway. The Jackson County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office announced yesterday that 41-year-old Arthur Jacob Wood pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree.
MEDFORD, OR
klcc.org

Trial date set in April Ehrlich's lawsuit against City of Medford

A trial date has been set for an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter’s case against the City of Medford. April Ehrlich was a reporter for Jefferson Public Radio in 2020, when she was prevented from covering a sweep of a homeless camp in a public park by Medford Police. She was arrested and charged, but all charges were dropped or dismissed ahead of her trial in 2022.
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Jury finds man guilty of murdering estranged wife

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County District Attorney's Office announced a jury found Kevin Dean Hicks Sr. guilty of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse in the second degree, and first-degree arson. On June 30, 2018, firefighters responded to a burning trailer in the community of Sams Valley....
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Embezzling fund from local elementary school

On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case

On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

2 Klamath Falls methamphetamine dealers sentenced to prison

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath Falls Police Department says two methamphetamine dealers were sentenced to prison recently. According to police, 52-year-old Jason Alexander Gaskill pled guilty to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm on Jan. 5. Gaskill was sentenced to 66 months in prison.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KATU.com

Bald eagle takes flight after treatment at Wildlife Images

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Recently, a bald eagle from Emigrant lake near Ashland was brought into Wildlife Images that was seizing and having problems. Taking a closer look, the staff at Wildlife Images found that the eagle's crop was full of garbage, including plastic and paper. The staff at...
ASHLAND, OR
basinlife.com

KTVL

East Main Street closed due to structure fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce preparing for 2023 Legislative Session

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is planning to represent and advocate for local businesses in Oregon’s 2023 Legislative Session. The Chamber surveyed local businesses to find out what issues were a priority this year. 150 businesses – both members and non-members – participated in the survey. The Chamber found that housing, education and the economy were the top issues for Jackson County’s local businesses.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
basinlife.com

