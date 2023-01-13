ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What is West Virginia’s favorite fast-food restaurant?

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4583To_0kE1kRX000

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ronald McDonald is loving this study . The Mountain State’s favorite fast-food restaurant is McDonald’s, according to a study by BetSperts .

The study says that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are West Virginia’s second and third favorite fast-food restaurants.

West Virginia on list of safest states for cyclists

McDonald’s is also the favorite in 21 other states. Which includes the Tri-State area. Starbucks is the most popular in the United States, being the favorite in 24 states. Chick-fil-A is third, being the favorite in four states: Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.

The study says that West Virginia is tied with Oklahoma for third on the list of the number of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people. It says there are 5.3 restaurants per 10,000 people. West Virginia is beaten out by Alabama and Nebraska.

The states with the least amount of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people are Vermont, New Jersey, Mississippi and New York.

It says there are 39.2 McDonald’s locations per 1 million people in the United States, which is the most in the world. The United States beats out Australia and Canada for the top spot.

