Sydney Sweeney May Have Manifested Her First Home After a Tarot Reading

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

For many people, buying their first home is a dream come true, and Sydney Sweeney is certainly no exception to this rule. Thanks to the steady work she’s received over the last few years, the actor was able to become a first-time homeowner at the age of 24. The multimillion-dollar house in Los Angeles is very special to Sweeney for a myriad of reasons. And the actor might have manifested her home base after a Tarot reading in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pg2Jx_0kE1juyA00
Sydney Sweeney | Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney was living out of a suitcase in 2019 thanks to her constant acting projects

Back in 2019, Sweeney didn’t have a permanent address. Her constant work meant that she was always on the move, and maintaining a residency was making less and less sense. Thus, she decided to give up the home she was renting at the time and lead a more nomadic lifestyle. She detailed this decision in a profile for W Magazine .

“I got rid of my place in LA,” Sweeney shared. “I had this beautiful condo in Toluca Lake, but I was like, ‘Why am I paying for this when I’m all over?’ I packed all of my stuff and put it in a storage unit, and I’m living out of my suitcase. It’s kind of scary.”

The actor’s mom and dad lost their home in Washington due to bankruptcy

Of course, Sweeney had lived without a true home before. After her family moved from her hometown of Spokane, Washington to Los Angeles to pursue her acting dreams, they struggled financially. The cost of living in LA was so high that Sweeney’s parents went bankrupt and lost their beloved house back in Washington. Her entire family even lived in a Holiday Inn for nine months on end.

Did Sweeney manifest her first house after a Tarot reading?

For part of her profile with W Magazine, Sweeney got a Tarot reading done. Despite living out of a suitcase at the time, the cards encouraged her to put down some serious roots. “You need to start creating an environment for yourself,” Sweeney was urged with the reading. “You can always direct where your life is going to go. You are creating this life for yourself. You’re making the decisions. And you have everything to make it work and take you where you want to go… You can do it with your eyes closed.”

It seems that Sweeney was able to manifest the perfect home for herself. Less than three years later, Sweeney was able to pay a cool $3 million for her house in Westwood. To make things spookier, her new home actually shares a lot of details with the family home she lost. Since Sweeney had always dreamt of buying back her childhood home with the money she made from acting, it seems as if the universe could’ve been working in her favor.

Sweeney details the similarities between her childhood home and her multimillion-dollar house in Westwood

“I just bought a house for the first time,” Sweeney shared with Cosmopolitan . “It has a lot of similar features to the house that my family lost in Spokane. Little secret doors and laundry chutes. It really feels like I’m now able to start the life that I wanted to give to my family.” Who’s to say if Sweeney really manifested her home or if buying it was simply the product of hard work and coincidence. Personally, we think it’s a bit of both.

