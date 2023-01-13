Read full article on original website
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 1.17.23
• We’re expecting increasing clouds today, with a high temperature near 46 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. The wind chill values will be between 20 and 30 early. We’re expecting cloudy skies overnight, with a low around 36. Skies will clear on Wednesday, with a high near 50. We’re expecting rain on Thursday, with a high near 45 degrees.
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
EXCLUSIVE: LI drivers ticketed for passing empty school buses in 'game of gotcha'
Most people would agree that a driver should get a ticket for passing a school bus with its stop arm out. But what if there are no children on board the bus?
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
Long Island Expressway Stretch Closed After Crash In Suffolk County
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is closed after a crash. The closure, reported early Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, is on the westbound side in Suffolk County at Exit 62. An accident investigation is ongoing during the closure. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. to follow Daily Voice...
Elicker: Brackeen Switched Sides After I Turned Him Down For A Job
Mayor Justin Elicker informed a longtime supporter on Tuesday that he would not hire him for a City Hall job. On Wednesday that former supporter, Upper Westville Alder Darryl Brackeen, announced he had signed on to manage the campaign of one of Elicker’s challengers in this year’s race for the Democratic nomination.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police arrest three New York men on numerous larceny charges in multiple communities
Three men from out of state have been arrested on charges involving multiple communities. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Monday at 5:30 p.m., members of the State Police, with the assistance of the North Kingstown Police Department and the South Kingstown Police Department arrested three men from New York for numerous charges related to a series of larcenies in Smithfield, Lincoln, and Central Falls.
Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags In Hamptons Sentenced
A 34-year-old woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County
An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911.
longisland.com
Authorities Seeking Four Suspects Who Used Counterfeit Currency at Bridgehampton Store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and detectives from the Southampton Town Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who used fraudulent money at a store in Bridgehampton this month. Four men used forged $10 and $20 bills to make purchases at Walgreens in Bridgehampton...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
63-Year-Old Accused Of Making Threat Of Mass Harm At School In Ronkonkoma
A man has been apprehended after police say he made a threat of mass harm at a Long Island school. The man, identified as 63-year-old John Carroll, drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located in Ronkonkoma, and yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Suffolk County Police said.
Patchogue Deli Shutters Due To Rising Rent, Catering Business To Continue
The owners of a Long Island deli announced that they closed their business due to the rising cost of rent. Sequoia Deli of Patchogue closed as of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the announcement. The owners said the rent increased by 26 percent last January, and they got behind in...
Armed bar fight in Islip ends with innocent bystander shot in neck: Police
Officials say a fight broke out and the gun discharged. A woman nearby was shot in the neck.
No snow in sight. Is this normal for Connecticut?
If you’re waiting for a snowstorm, expect to keep waiting. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will increase each day through the midweek, and the weather pattern isn’t showing a significant snowstorm for the foreseeable future.
Ledyard police: 55-year-old New York man drove off ferry potentially intoxicated, almost hit police
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police officers were almost hit by a truck while responding to a call about a possible intoxicated driver Thursday afternoon on the Cross Sound Ferry, according to authorities. Ledyard police went to 2 Ferry Street in New London at about 1 p.m. after hearing that New London officers had boarded the […]
First responders use the Jaws of Life to save man in Bayport crash
Police say a cesspool truck overturned on Nicolls Road near Montauk Highway around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
