news9.com
Caretaker Says Athena Brownfield Was Murdered On Christmas Day
--- A caregiver for a missing 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Okla., confessed to state investigators that her husband killed the girl before burying her in Rush Springs, according to an arrest warrant released Tuesday. Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Authorities and the entire community of this Caddo County...
news9.com
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
news9.com
Search For Athena Brownfield Now Considered 'Recovery' Operation By OSBI
The search for a missing 4-year-old from Cyril, Okla., is now considered a recovery operation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10 but may have been missing for weeks before that. One of the two suspects in Athena's disappearance, Ivon Adams, is expected to be extradited to Oklahoma in the coming days. Adams was taken into custody last week in Arizona after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Oklahoma. He is accused of first-degree murder and child neglect.
news9.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Oklahoma City Police On Overnight Chase
A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading Oklahoma City police on an overnight chase. According to police, officers had initially attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation, but he refused to pull over for officers, leading them on a pursuit. Police say after a...
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
news9.com
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck, and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen...
news9.com
2 Killed In Plane Crashes East Of Kingfisher
Two men were killed in a plane crash near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash. The online flight tracker called “flight aware” shows the plane taking off from Oklahoma City shortly after noon and then 12:42 pm was the last time the plane was seen. The names of the victims have not been released.
news9.com
Shots Fired After Basketball Game Between Del City & Millwood
Gunshots were fired during a fight after a high school basketball game between Del City and Millwood Tuesday night. The school confirmed the shooting and said Del City Police are investigating the incident. Police say there is one victim who was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, but it's...
news9.com
2 Killed After Plane Crash Near Kingfisher Just 30 Minutes After Takeoff
A plane crash near Kingfisher leaves two people dead on Monday. Investigators say the plane took off from Wiley Post Airport in Oklahoma City and crashed about 30 minutes later. Oklahoma Highway Troopers combed through what was left of the plane. “You never wanna pull up on something like this,”...
news9.com
Northeast OKC Fitness Studio Highlights Martin Luther King Jr. Through Health, Fitness
Intentional Fitness hosted a 5k run ahead of Martin Luther King Day. They say it's an opportunity to highlight the historic Black community and introduce runners to what the community can offer. Runners took to the streets of Northeast OKC and one runner, Emmanuel Sosanya, said King walked so he...
news9.com
Sooner Football Offseason Update
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb recap the offseason moves this week for the Sooners with Dusty Dvoracek. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
