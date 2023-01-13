Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Officials: 18-month ‘Dropicana’ project in Las Vegas to snarl busiest Nevada highway
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An 18-month-long construction project starting Tuesday will snarl traffic on Interstate 15 while crews raise and widen a key interchange serving the Las Vegas Strip, transportation officials said. The $305 million project has been dubbed “Dropicana” by the Nevada Department of Transportation. That’s a reference...
KTNV
'Dropicana' closure to start 2 hours earlier than planned: what to know
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major traffic project could slow down your commute for the next several days — and the Nevada Department of Transportation just announced it's starting two hours earlier than initially planned. The Tropicana interchange project, what's become known as "Dropicana," gets underway Tuesday night.
Unsafe conditions lead to closure of Red Rock Scenic Loop
Unsafe conditions prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close the Scenic Loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday,
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition. In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Updated: 17 hours ago. Alzheimer’s disease...
Fire hydrants near destructive valley fire were off, water district says
Plumes of black smoke that hovered over the central valley Saturday afternoon came from an abandoned building that caught fire. But when water was needed to put out the flames, it was not nearby.
Police investigate vehicle near Creech AFB after driver threatens staff
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A portion of the U.S. 95, near Creech Air Force Base, was closed while a suspicious vehicle was investigated, police said. According to Metro, a driver pulled up to the entry point of Creech and made verbal threats to the staff. The driver was arrested without incident, however, upon inspection of the […]
KTNV
Driver arrested after collision kills bicyclist on Sahara Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police. At approximately 4:04 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of the collision at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
UPDATE: Deadly crash on Sahara involving bicyclist; driver arrested after signs of impairment
A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman faces a DUI charge after a collision that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday on E. Sahara Avenue near Commercial Center Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver accused of DUI after bicyclist struck, killed in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that the crash occurred at about 4:04 a.m. Tuesday near East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
Trial set for man in crash that killed 2 pedestrians near North Las Vegas park
A man faces a jury trial in March after pleading not guilty in a crash that left a man and a woman dead near a North Las Vegas Park, court records show.
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Thunderstorms delay flights; 17 inches of new snow at Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A thunderstorm that brought 50 mph winds, hailstones and lightning to the Las Vegas valley also added 17 inches of fresh snow at Lee Canyon on Monday. That’s on top of the 18 inches that dropped on Saturday. The thunderstorm moved across the Las...
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
8newsnow.com
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
Man murdered at east-side bus stop
Las Vegas Metro Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man to death at a bust stop near Boulder Highway and Nellis on Sunday night. Police say the victim died at the scene.
CBS Austin
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, which is part of the Venetian Resort.
First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property announced
A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property and normalize the idea of cannabis in travel.
Fox5 KVVU
Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
8newsnow.com
Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring
Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. ‘They’ll keep...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after man killed at bus stop Sunday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after they said a man was killed at a bus stop Sunday night. According to police, officers received a report of a person stabbed near a bus bunch at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
Comments / 1