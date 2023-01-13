ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV

'Dropicana' closure to start 2 hours earlier than planned: what to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major traffic project could slow down your commute for the next several days — and the Nevada Department of Transportation just announced it's starting two hours earlier than initially planned. The Tropicana interchange project, what's become known as "Dropicana," gets underway Tuesday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Driver arrested after collision kills bicyclist on Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas valley, according to police. At approximately 4:04 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of the collision at the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Commercial Center Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety

Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Austin

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, which is part of the Venetian Resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Registration opens for free Driver’s Edge program at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driver’s Edge, a nonprofit “dedicated to saving lives behind the wheel,” has opened registration for the group’s first event of 2023. According to Driver’s Edge, the free half-day program will be offered on Feb. 10-12 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Those interested in participating must register for one session.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring

Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. ‘They’ll keep...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after man killed at bus stop Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after they said a man was killed at a bus stop Sunday night. According to police, officers received a report of a person stabbed near a bus bunch at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy