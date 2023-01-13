ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community march to honor Martin Luther King Jr planned in Modesto

By Pat Clark
 4 days ago

The holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. will be marked in Modesto with a community march.

The MLK Unity March & Community Service Event on Monday, Jan. 16, is open to the public. The march will assemble at the Helen White Trail, 529 California Ave., at noon and begin at 1 p.m.

Marchers will proceed to the King-Kennedy Memorial Center, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive, where an awards banquet will begin at 2 p.m.

Donations to the banquet are $40 per person, available at the door while they last or reserved by calling 209-595-6966. The banquet benefits the youth group Knights of Pythagoras.

Speakers at the banquet are expected to include California senators Marie Alvarado-Gil and Susan Eggman, U.S. Rep. John Duarte, City Councilman Jeremiah Williams, Modesto City Schools Trustee John Ervin III, NAACP President Wendy Byrd, former Modesto City Councilman Tony Madrigal and the Honorable Grand Master David San Juan of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of California, according to a news release about the event.

The event is presented by Silver Square Lodge #66 in collaboration with the City of Modesto, Modesto City Schools, King Kennedy Memorial Center Board of Directors, NAACP Modesto/Stanislaus, Central Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Project Uplift, Evins Funeral Home, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and Modesto Police Clergy Council, according to the release.

For more information, contact the Rev. Charles Evins II at evins@sbcglobal.net or call 209-595-6966.

