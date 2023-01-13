ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

UT Medical Center opens new Orthopaedic Institute facility to help treat more people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center said Tuesday they opened a new Orthopedic Institute, located in UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm. The new facility is three stories tall and 91,000 square feet large. It includes an orthopedic urgent care center, as well as outpatient services for ongoing care. It also has equipment for imaging services and physical therapy services.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. News at 11 on 1/17. News at 6 on 1/17.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: Officer suspended for misdemeanor theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it suspended an officer for misdemeanor theft following an internal investigation. According to KPD, Officer Kenno Carlos, who served the department since 1994, has been charged with misdemeanor theft and placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended. KPD said a police...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Wildlife officers investigating after bull elk meant to establish species in part of McCreary Co. found dead

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky wildlife officers are asking for help from the public after finding a bull elk poached in McCreary County. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a department employee found a bull elk carcass near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area on Jan. 13. McCreary County is part of a 16-county elk zone in southeastern Kentucky where elk hunting is prohibited.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
WBIR

Maryville clinic aims to make health care more affordable

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Michael Nowak has always dreamed of making medical care more accessible. The physician assistant and doctor of medical science said that's why he goes to the mountain villages of Guatemala every year. "We'll see everyone from babies to the elderly," he said. "We raise money to...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

