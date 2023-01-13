Read full article on original website
KPD looking for dark-colored sedan after 'shooting with victim' in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were responding to reports of a "shooting with a victim" Tuesday night in North Knoxville. They said that the shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road, and said it appeared that there was a fight in the area when shots were fired.
East Tennessee man walks 52 miles in a single day to help children in foster care
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Before the sun rose in Morristown, Mark Trout was lacing up his shoes to support children without a home. He was running to raise money for the Isaiah 117 House, which gives children a place to stay while they go through the foster care system. "If...
wvlt.tv
One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
TDOC: Inmate on death row since 1996 for East TN murders dies in prison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction said a man sentenced to death in 1996 died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Monday. It said James Dellinger, 71, died of natural causes. His attorney said he had cancer. Dellinger was sentenced to death for first-degree murder...
KPD arrests two 15-year-olds from New York after Magnolia Avenue shooting and I-40 chase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two 15-year-olds from New York are in custody after a shooting in East Knoxville and a chase that ended in a crash, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they responded to an apartment on East Magnolia Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told...
Two charged following fatal crash in East Knoxville
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
Knox Co. Commission to discuss incident involving KCSO at McAlister's & Belltown development during Tuesday meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In early January, on agenda committee set the final agenda for the Knox County Commission's Jan. 17 work session meeting. There, they may discuss several different topics including plans for a large development between Powell and Karns. The commission may also discuss a November incident involving...
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
UT Medical Center opens new Orthopaedic Institute facility to help treat more people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center said Tuesday they opened a new Orthopedic Institute, located in UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm. The new facility is three stories tall and 91,000 square feet large. It includes an orthopedic urgent care center, as well as outpatient services for ongoing care. It also has equipment for imaging services and physical therapy services.
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. News at 11 on 1/17. News at 6 on 1/17.
KPD: Officer suspended for misdemeanor theft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it suspended an officer for misdemeanor theft following an internal investigation. According to KPD, Officer Kenno Carlos, who served the department since 1994, has been charged with misdemeanor theft and placed on administrative leave with his police powers suspended. KPD said a police...
WBIR
'Your call cannot be completed' | Solar Titan phone number no longer works
The Knoxville-based solar power company is under investigation in three states, including Tennessee. More than 140 customers have filed formal complaints.
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
Appalachian Bear Rescue releases 'Taco' back into the wild, their longest-standing resident in 2022
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue said on Jan. 14 that they released "Taco Bear," a cub who arrived at their facility on May 5, 2022, back into the wild. They said Taco Bear spent around eight months at their facility and arrived weighing only around 3.6 lbs. On Monday, they said he was released back into the wild weighing a healthy 113 lbs.
Man indicted in East TN shooting, police pursuit from December
A Newport man has been charged after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents investigated an officer involved shooting that happened in December.
Wildlife officers investigating after bull elk meant to establish species in part of McCreary Co. found dead
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky wildlife officers are asking for help from the public after finding a bull elk poached in McCreary County. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, a department employee found a bull elk carcass near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area on Jan. 13. McCreary County is part of a 16-county elk zone in southeastern Kentucky where elk hunting is prohibited.
TBI: Endangered Young Adult Alert issued for 19-year-old from Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for 19-year-old John Tipton, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5'10''. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes...
Public assistance sought to locate missing Knoxville man
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man with several health conditions who have not been seen in over a week.
Maryville clinic aims to make health care more affordable
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Michael Nowak has always dreamed of making medical care more accessible. The physician assistant and doctor of medical science said that's why he goes to the mountain villages of Guatemala every year. "We'll see everyone from babies to the elderly," he said. "We raise money to...
WBIR
