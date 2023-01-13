TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue said on Jan. 14 that they released "Taco Bear," a cub who arrived at their facility on May 5, 2022, back into the wild. They said Taco Bear spent around eight months at their facility and arrived weighing only around 3.6 lbs. On Monday, they said he was released back into the wild weighing a healthy 113 lbs.

TOWNSEND, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO