‘BMF’: A Ton of Secrets Will Be Revealed in Season 2

BMF showcases the rise of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) from street drug dealers in Detroit to becoming two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country. The Starz series just launched its second season.

Meech and Terry’s relationship will begin to fracture in ‘BMF’ Season 2

At the end of the first season of BMF , concerned for his son and his own well-being, Terry walked away from BMF and Meech to open a car service with their father, Charles (Russell Hornsby). Since Terry was the level-headed brother who worked with the organization’s connect, Meech resented his brother.

Fans of the series who followed the Flenorys’ real life-trajectory know that Terry eventually returns to the organization. However, by the time the brothers were arrested in 2005, they were estranged for some time.

Season 2 will begin to showcase the demise of their bond. Much of it stems from Terry’s burgeoning relationship with Markisha Taylor (La La Anthony), the wife of fellow drug dealer Boom (Peyton Alex Smith).

“Meech has this thing with Markisha. Meech does not like Markisha at all,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR . “And I think that starts making the brothers build a certain tension again, which some could argue and say that that could be part of the brothers’ demise.”

A ton of secrets will be revealed in Season 2

In addition to the tension among the brothers, things in their organization, especially concerning B-Mickie (Miles Truitt), and things in their parents’ home remain strained. In fact, Christine Horn, who portrays Mabel Jones in the series, has implored fans to brace themselves.

“I’m excited for everyone to see how the Flenory family gets challenged in a new way,” Horn told Variety . “They’re dealing with so much, of course, with their sons creating this big drug ring. But there are some other things that really tap into the heart of the family dynamic and how, just like anybody else’s family, we get challenged. It’s bringing a lot of drama, a lot of sizzle. A lot of secrets will be revealed in the coming episodes.”

50 Cent says at least 3 ‘BMF’ spinoffs are in the works

In addition to BMF , executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson says he’s working on the BMF Universe, which he’s dubbed BMF Immorta l. At present, it is slated to have at least three spinoffs.

According to Deadline , planning for the spinoffs is in the early stages, and more information will be revealed later. They also report that though the producer decided not to re-up his contract with Starz, the network is still very much invested in his shows and ideas.