West Hartford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Deadly Pedestrian Crash in Bridgeport

Police are investigating after a deadly pedestrian crash in Bridgeport Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street at about 10:45 a.m. A witness called police and said a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry that fled the scene. Responding...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Homeless Man Killed in Assault on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a homeless person during an assault in Bridgeport on Wednesday. Authorities said they responded to 804 Fairfield Ave. for a reported assault. Responding officers found 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, who's homeless, suffering from a head injury. Engeldrum died of his injuries...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Man Caught After Kidnapping Victim Out Of State, Police Say

A Hartford man is facing charges after he was caught in Connecticut following his kidnapping of an adult victim in Springfield, police said. On Monday, Jan. 16 around 8 p.m., state police in Connecticut were told of an active kidnapping that had happened in Springfield and were alerted that the suspect's gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate was traveling south on I-91 toward Hartford County.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Accused of Assaulting Derby Police Officer in Custody After Escape: Officials

U.S. marshals have apprehended a man who is accused of assaulting a Derby police officer at Griffin Hospital and escaping from police custody earlier this month. Felix Rodriguez was brought to Griffin Hospital while in police custody on Jan. 5 for firearms offenses after asking for medical care, according to U.S. marshals.
DERBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Windsor

Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Windsor Monday night. Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m. Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy...
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Badly Injured in Crash on I-91 South in Hartford

A Hartford teen has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartford on Monday evening, according to state police. The crash happened around 6:21 p.m. on I-91 South, near exit 33, and the highway was closed for hours. State police said an 18-year-old Hartford man was driving a...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Meriden woman sentenced for 8-year-old son’s death, arson

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing second-degree arson, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and second-degree arson. According to evidence […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Catalytic Converter Thief Pulled Gun on Homeowners in Bristol: Police

Bristol police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. The thefts happened late on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive, and Emmett Street, according to police. The incidents were all interrupted by homeowners, police said. In two of the three...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect

PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
PLAINVILLE, CT
fox61.com

Middletown suspect arrested for involvement in shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown made an arrest following a reported fight and shooting on Sunday, where the suspect fled the scene. The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the area of 48 Liberty Street to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene they discovered evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

State, Local Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Brookfield Woman

Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Wrong-way driver evades state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a wrong-way driver evaded a state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford early Sunday morning. The incident happened on I-91 North around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. The driver was heading south in the northbound...
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Two-car crash closes I-91 off-ramp in Hartford

HARTFORD — A two-car collision shut down an Interstate 91 off-ramp in Hartford Monday morning, according to state police. A state police spokesperson said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-91, in the area of Exit 29A, around 8:57 a.m. Monday. At least one person involved reported...
HARTFORD, CT

