NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Deadly Pedestrian Crash in Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a deadly pedestrian crash in Bridgeport Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street at about 10:45 a.m. A witness called police and said a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry that fled the scene. Responding...
NBC Connecticut
Homeless Man Killed in Assault on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport
Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a homeless person during an assault in Bridgeport on Wednesday. Authorities said they responded to 804 Fairfield Ave. for a reported assault. Responding officers found 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, who's homeless, suffering from a head injury. Engeldrum died of his injuries...
Hartford Man Caught After Kidnapping Victim Out Of State, Police Say
A Hartford man is facing charges after he was caught in Connecticut following his kidnapping of an adult victim in Springfield, police said. On Monday, Jan. 16 around 8 p.m., state police in Connecticut were told of an active kidnapping that had happened in Springfield and were alerted that the suspect's gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate was traveling south on I-91 toward Hartford County.
Bristol Press
Victim of carjacking that preceded stealing of police cruiser in Bristol suffered slash wounds, court papers say
BRISTOL – The suspect who was shot after stealing a Bristol police cruiser last week allegedly slashed someone during one of the carjackings that led to the chaotic situation in Bristol. Court documents released in the criminal case against Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, indicated that the victim in the Farmington...
westernmassnews.com
Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday. 21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday. The victim...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Assaulting Derby Police Officer in Custody After Escape: Officials
U.S. marshals have apprehended a man who is accused of assaulting a Derby police officer at Griffin Hospital and escaping from police custody earlier this month. Felix Rodriguez was brought to Griffin Hospital while in police custody on Jan. 5 for firearms offenses after asking for medical care, according to U.S. marshals.
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
Fatal crash into I-95 guard rail in Darien under investigation
DARIEN, Conn. — A New Haven man died in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Dairen on Monday morning. Around 5 a.m., state police responded to I-95 north near Exit 12 for a report of a one-car crash. Police found one car under the metal beam guard rail...
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Windsor
Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Windsor Monday night. Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m. Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads guilty in fatal New Britain crash that killed Bristol woman
NEW BRITAIN -- A Hartford man has pleaded guilty in a New Britain car crash that killed a Bristol woman in 2020. Jeremiah Lopez, 22, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
Witnesses Sought: 24-Year-Old From Torrington Dies After Hitting Tree In Litchfield
State Police are asking for witnesses to a Connecticut crash in that killed a 24-year-old man. Dominique Ehlinger, of Torrington, was killed around 8:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16. when his 2012 Jeep Liberty Sport crossed the center line of Reder Road in Litchfield, ran off the left side of the road, and crashed into a tree, state police said.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Badly Injured in Crash on I-91 South in Hartford
A Hartford teen has serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartford on Monday evening, according to state police. The crash happened around 6:21 p.m. on I-91 South, near exit 33, and the highway was closed for hours. State police said an 18-year-old Hartford man was driving a...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 20-year-old shot multiple times after targeted attack in Willimantic
Meteorologist Scot Haney said rain is coming Thursday into Friday, and that it could start a little frozen. Here's his Tuesday 7 a.m. forecast. Police confirmed to Channel 3 that they conducted an investigation and sweep of the Yale University campus after a report of a man with a gun.
Meriden woman sentenced for 8-year-old son’s death, arson
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing second-degree arson, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and second-degree arson. According to evidence […]
NBC Connecticut
Catalytic Converter Thief Pulled Gun on Homeowners in Bristol: Police
Bristol police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. The thefts happened late on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive, and Emmett Street, according to police. The incidents were all interrupted by homeowners, police said. In two of the three...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
fox61.com
Middletown suspect arrested for involvement in shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown made an arrest following a reported fight and shooting on Sunday, where the suspect fled the scene. The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the area of 48 Liberty Street to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene they discovered evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, police said.
State, Local Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Brookfield Woman
Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday.
Eyewitness News
Wrong-way driver evades state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a wrong-way driver evaded a state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford early Sunday morning. The incident happened on I-91 North around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. The driver was heading south in the northbound...
darientimes.com
Police: Two-car crash closes I-91 off-ramp in Hartford
HARTFORD — A two-car collision shut down an Interstate 91 off-ramp in Hartford Monday morning, according to state police. A state police spokesperson said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-91, in the area of Exit 29A, around 8:57 a.m. Monday. At least one person involved reported...
