ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Central Coast residents warned to evacuate as lake nears capacity: ‘Stay out of the water’

By Tom Bolton
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

Water releases from Lake Cachuma are expected to begin Saturday morning, ahead of upcoming storms, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

Lake Cachuma was at 86.4% of capacity as of 10 a.m. Friday, and about 9 feet below its spill level, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department .

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation , which operates the reservoir, has indicated it plans to release water at the rate of 2,000 cubic feet per second into the Santa Ynez River below Bradbury Dam, Matt Young, manager of the Santa Barbara County Water Agency , told Noozhawk.

That should boost the flow of the river to an estimated 4,000 cubic feet per second.

“Flooding issues are not expected at that level,” Young said.

At its peak during last week’s storms, the river was flowing at about 20,000 cubic feet per second through Lompoc, Young said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xB0Qi_0kE1jTKf00
Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill over Bradbury Dam, above, by this weekend, according to county officials. The lake level has come up 34 feet in about a day. Peter Hartmann/Noozhawk.com

The releases are based on modeling conducted by the Bureau of Reclamation, and are intended to make room for new inflow to the Cachuma reservoir expected from storms over the weekend.

Although those weather systems are not expected to be as intense as the one that hammered the county last week, the rain will be falling on already-saturated soils, which will increase the potential runoff.

The plan, Young said, is to release smaller amounts of water from Lake Cachuma over a longer period of time, as opposed to letting the lake fill and then spill with less control.

The lake still is expected to completely fill eventually, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpZZl_0kE1jTKf00
The boat launch at Lake Cachuma is nearly back in the water, and will be soon as the lake level continues to rise. Officials expect the lake to fill and spill by the weekend. Peter Hartmann/Noozhawk.com

Evacuation warning for Santa Ynez, Santa Maria rivers

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office will be flying a helicopter over the Santa Ynez River in the Lompoc area on Friday and Saturday to give evacuation warnings to people living in the riverbed, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias of the Lompoc Police Department .

The riverbed in the Lompoc area has become a site for encampments used by homeless people.

“Water rescues are extremely hazardous,” Arias said in a press release. “Please do not put public safety officers at risk. The Lompoc Police Department requests that public stay out of the riverbed.”

The helicopter will be making the following announcement, according to Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman: “Cachuma Lake will be releasing water and rain is expected for the next few days.The water levels are expected to rise. It is unsafe to be in the riverbed area. Stay out of the river. Temporary shelter is available.”

Similar warnings will be provided by the helicopter over the Santa Maria River, Zick said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQhb3_0kE1jTKf00
Lake Cachuma in the Santa Ynez Valley is rapidly rising, and is expected to fill and spill by the weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. Peter Hartmann/Noozhawk.com

Comments / 3

Helen Young
3d ago

is there a nicer phrase than lake reaching capacity. so many have been so close to empty and dry. yes I know about flooding I know about wind damage etc. that can all be repaired. no water cannot.

Reply
2
Related
calcoastnews.com

SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos

As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County weekend rainfall totals, dry days ahead

Lopez Dam – 2.57 inches. Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:. Arroyo Grande – 18.66 inches to date – average 14.09 inches. Atascadero – 19.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches. Lopez Dam – 27.74 inches to...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Ojai residents see property damage, washed out roads from storms

Now that recent rains have passed, people in Ventura County are assessing the damage left behind from the storms.In Ojai, Blair Whitten is trying to save what he can from his garage after a massive 100-year-old oak tree sliced it in half, then fell onto part of his house. Most of his belongings were ruined, like his books, his tools and even a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.The tree also damaged part of the roof near the bedroom, which is where he and his wife were when the tree came crashing down. "You hear the cracking, 'What was that?' And all of a sudden it shook the house, it shook the foundation, it shook everything, and then it was over," said Whitten.Just three miles north of Ojai, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department had to evacuate more people in Matilija Canyon by helicopter after piles of rock and mud damaged the road. Deputies are staying in touch with people who chose to stay behind, but they are encouraging everyone to evacuate. 
OJAI, CA
CBS LA

Ventura County flooding, evacuations, road closures continue

Ventura County residents are still recovering from back-to-back storms, with evacuations and road closures in effect following severe flooding. Rain continued to fall Monday morning.Matilija Canyon Road, north of Ojai, was closed due to flooding. About 70 people were evacuated over the weekend, some by helicopter, due to mud, flooding and road damage.State Route 33 remained closed in both directions Monday morning at Fairview Road in Ojai. State Route 150 was also closed in both directions.A recent evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV resort was lifted, but the park remained closed Monday morning. A week ago the property was massively flooded, sustaining at least a million dollars in damages, according to the park owner, who said they are trying to reopen by Memorial Day.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
5K+
Followers
190
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy