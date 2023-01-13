Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Jan. 17
Occurred at W Drummond Av/N Jessica St. Cellular E911 Call: Report of reckless/possble UI white Nissan. Altima/LS EB Drummond. . Disposition: Unable To Locate. Occurred on S Mahan St. RP stating 2 subs are arguing inside vehicle in front of his res/white 4d. . Disposition:. Checks Ok. 01:17 SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES...
Bringing together mothers in Ridgecrest
A new nonprofit is making sure mothers in Ridgecrest have a support system. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann spoke with group members about their mission.
kernvalleysun.com
Lake Isabella resident fatally injured in traffic accident on Dec. 30
The California Highway Patrol has released information on a traffic-related fatality that occurred on Dec. 30, 2022. According to the report, on Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a vehicle collided with a truck on Highway 178 at mile marker 17 in Bakersfield. William Radis, age 66 and a resident of Lake Isabella, was riding in the vehicle as a passenger and was fatally injured in the accident. Officials confirmed Radis deceased at the scene from his injuries.
Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
Bakersfield Now
Ridgecrest police looking for high-speed pursuit suspect
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Ridgecrest Police Department is searching for a man they say led officers on a lengthy high-speed pursuit on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Ridgecrest police said the suspect, Ty Perez Bauer, 29 was able to get away and was last seen in the Lake Isabella area.
Rain clears out for most in Kern, some snow possible in mountain areas
We are drying out in the valley, with some snow showers still possible in the mountain areas until early afternoon. Skies will clear late today, and the return of fog could be an issue Wednesday morning for the valley. We are tracking a small system that will roll through the area on Thursday for Kern […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
SSUSD Board to consider SARCs
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to consider approving the district 2022-23 school accountability report cards. State law requires all public schools receiving state funding to prepare and distribute SARCs. The board will also consider approving a memorandum of understanding with...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Second suspect sought in connection of Lake Isabella murder
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that took place last October in Lake Isabella. On Oct. 13, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, Daniel Robert Gregory, was transported from the scene to the hospital and later died on Oct. 14.
KCSO announces arrest of suspect in Lake Isabella homicide, 1 suspect on the run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in a homicide in Lake Isabella from October. A second man is wanted and is on the run, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault […]
Lake Isabella man died from shotgun wound: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella man found injured in Mid-October died from a shotgun wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials. Daniel Robert Gregory, 40, was shot Oct. 13 on Fulop Street and died the next day, according to a coroner’s release. Sheriff’s officials have said two people were involved in the […]
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
vvng.com
2-year-old dead and infant critical after fire in Trona, mother arrested for murder
TRONA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old mother was arrested for murder after a fire ignited inside an apartment where two young children were left alone. it happened on Monday, January 16, 2023, at about 5:39 pm, in the 13400 block of Athol Street. San Bernardino County Fire Firefighters from...
Attorneys to receive Ridgecrest murder suspect’s medical records
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over a defense attorney’s objection, a Kern County judge ruled Wednesday prosecutors can receive the medical records of Ridgecrest murder suspect Daniel Gunnarsson. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Gunnarsson’s attorney, argued her client’s records at Kern Medical should not be released because she doesn’t know their scope and what privileged information […]
KCSO releases bodycam footage of shooting, deputy struck in the head
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn and Ring camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond where a deputy was struck in the head by gunfire. In the video shared on the sheriff’s office YouTube channel, you can hear 9-1-1 calls between sheriff’s dispatchers and people at the Sierra Vista […]
Bakersfield Now
New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
247headline.com
Trona Mother Arrested for Murder After Death of Toddler and Critical Injury of Infant
A Trona mother is behind bars after the death of one of her children, and the critical injury of another, authorities said. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at around 5:29 p.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 13400 block of Athol Street in Trona for the report of two children not breathing. When they arrived they found Catalena Fusaro, 2, and her 11-month-old brother who were pulled from their burning home. The two children were not breathing and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving measures, Catalena died. The 11-month-old boy has since been moved to a trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.
Comments / 0