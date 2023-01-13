ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Mall of America: Man wearing 'Jesus Saves' shirt wasn't kicked out

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America has responded to a now-viral video of a man wearing a "Jesus Saves" t-shirt being confronted by security guards earlier this month. In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times and shared across multiple social media platforms, a man is seen wearing a bright yellow shirt that says "Jesus Saves" on the front. The back of the shirt says "Jesus is the only way," with a strikethrough over a "coexist" image.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes

Bakers Square at 2239 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. "We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Streets of St. Paul

George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)

ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KDHL AM 920

See Where These 13 Minnesota Celebrities Went to High School

Did you go to school with any of these celebrities? I thought it would be fun to see where Minnesota celebrities went to school. Unfortunately, a lot of the stars that were born in Minnesota moved away when they were young, so they didn't get to attend high school in the state of 10,000 lakes. I also left out a certain Hibbing Musician due to being on bad terms (who really knows the story, but he still didn't make my list).
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Driver Carjacked in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-Through

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crime in which a driver was carjacked in a McDonald’s drive-through lane. The incident happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on West Broadway. According to police, the victim was in the drive-through when he noticed a man going up...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Y-105FM

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

