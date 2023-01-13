Read full article on original website
State representative looks to help Valdosta housing crisis through education
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The housing prices in Georgia are at an all-time high due to supply and demand and in Valdosta, the housing market is in a crisis, according to state leaders. Housing is an issue that many people in Lowndes County are currently experiencing; an issue that is...
Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education
Albany housing market: Best time to buy, sell homes. The new year gives potential homeowners a chance to get their homes on the market. Ashburn residents voice concerns about high water bills. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. Ashburn residents voice concerns about high water bills. Albany and...
Gov. Kemp requests ‘major disaster declaration’ from FEMA after tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp submitted a request to FEMA for a ‘major disaster declaration’ for seven Georgia counties, according to Crystal Paulk-Buchanan, spokesperson for FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Paulk-Buchanan confirmed FEMA received that request from the Governor’s Office...
CDC says COVID-19 is the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S., South Ga. sees impacts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has taken over 1 million American lives. Although some may be tired of hearing about COVID-19, it is still impacting many lives, on an everyday basis around the world. According to the CDC, COVID-19 has been the third leading cause of death in the U.S....
NWS confirms 7 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The NWS has confirmed there were 3 tornadoes on the ground at the same time in Spalding County on Thursday during the severe storms that left significant damage to homes, businesses, trees and vehicles. At this time, there were a total of 7 tornadoes...
11-year-old son cries during ‘first look’ with his mom on her wedding day
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Gray News) – A very special moment between a Florida bride and her 11-year-old son has gone viral. Wedding makeup artist Adrianna Thomas posted a video to TikTok on Jan. 8 of a “first look” between the bride and her son on the big day.
Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St....
