ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education

Albany housing market: Best time to buy, sell homes. The new year gives potential homeowners a chance to get their homes on the market. Ashburn residents voice concerns about high water bills. Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. Ashburn residents voice concerns about high water bills. Albany and...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Gov. Kemp requests ‘major disaster declaration’ from FEMA after tornadoes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp submitted a request to FEMA for a ‘major disaster declaration’ for seven Georgia counties, according to Crystal Paulk-Buchanan, spokesperson for FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Paulk-Buchanan confirmed FEMA received that request from the Governor’s Office...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

NWS confirms 7 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The NWS has confirmed there were 3 tornadoes on the ground at the same time in Spalding County on Thursday during the severe storms that left significant damage to homes, businesses, trees and vehicles. At this time, there were a total of 7 tornadoes...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy