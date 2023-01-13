ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Downtown Seattle Nike store to close at the end of the week

The downtown Seattle Nike store at 1500 6th Avenue opened in 1996. It will close this Friday. At the time, the store was symbolic of a growing and new downtown retail core. At one time, the store held a contest to decide who the biggest sports star in Seattle was so they could put a billboard on the front of the store. It turned out to be Sue Bird, in her prime, playing for the Seattle Storm.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Olympia police to hold first ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ exchange

The Olympia Police Department will hold its first Guns for Gift Cards exchange late this month. People will be able to trade eligible guns for pre-paid VISA gift cards. The event on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon is by appointment only. Appointments are limited and are based on funding from the Olympia City Council.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Two dead, one injured after fiery crash in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. 38th Street and Pacific Avenue. Wendy Haddow with Tacoma PD tells KIRO Newsradio that a car ran a red light, crashed into another car, then hit a pole, and burst into flames. Two people inside...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma police nab ATM robbery suspects; search continues for one other

Tacoma police are hoping two arrests will help stop a series of ATM robberies in the city. In a news release from police, it was reported officers took Devon Mathis, 20, and Tofili Malo, 18, into custody at their homes in Tacoma. During the investigation of 10 robberies at walk-up...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene

A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.
SEQUIM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: Homeless deaths at record highs due to drug crisis

Fentanyl-related deaths are at record highs among the homeless population, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s 2022 report. The 310 deaths in King County surpassed the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018, with the Seattle Times reporting a 65% jump over 2021. The article claims a majority of the deaths are caused by exposure, suicide, and health factors untreated and exacerbated by living outside.
KING COUNTY, WA

