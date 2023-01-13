The downtown Seattle Nike store at 1500 6th Avenue opened in 1996. It will close this Friday. At the time, the store was symbolic of a growing and new downtown retail core. At one time, the store held a contest to decide who the biggest sports star in Seattle was so they could put a billboard on the front of the store. It turned out to be Sue Bird, in her prime, playing for the Seattle Storm.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO