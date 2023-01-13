Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Downtown Seattle Nike store to close at the end of the week
The downtown Seattle Nike store at 1500 6th Avenue opened in 1996. It will close this Friday. At the time, the store was symbolic of a growing and new downtown retail core. At one time, the store held a contest to decide who the biggest sports star in Seattle was so they could put a billboard on the front of the store. It turned out to be Sue Bird, in her prime, playing for the Seattle Storm.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says
Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for. The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: New homeless shelters should be built around Sea-Tac Airport
It’s happened in Atlanta, it’s happened in Dallas – and now a story by Casey Martin reminds us that it’s happening here – homeless people sleeping at the airport. And it makes sense. A lot of non-homeless people end up sleeping at airports, so why not?
MyNorthwest.com
Olympia police to hold first ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ exchange
The Olympia Police Department will hold its first Guns for Gift Cards exchange late this month. People will be able to trade eligible guns for pre-paid VISA gift cards. The event on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon is by appointment only. Appointments are limited and are based on funding from the Olympia City Council.
MyNorthwest.com
Two dead, one injured after fiery crash in Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating a deadly crash early Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. 38th Street and Pacific Avenue. Wendy Haddow with Tacoma PD tells KIRO Newsradio that a car ran a red light, crashed into another car, then hit a pole, and burst into flames. Two people inside...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma police nab ATM robbery suspects; search continues for one other
Tacoma police are hoping two arrests will help stop a series of ATM robberies in the city. In a news release from police, it was reported officers took Devon Mathis, 20, and Tofili Malo, 18, into custody at their homes in Tacoma. During the investigation of 10 robberies at walk-up...
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma Police Union president: Shootings result of ‘defund’ movement
Tacoma Police Union president Henry Betts said we are now seeing the results of the police “defund” movement and that law enforcement needs “more support” to do its job. There were 79 killings across Pierce County last year, up from 68 in 2021, according to the...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Police Department walks back order to let DUI suspects flee in stolen cars
A Seattle Police Department policy forced officers to allow DUI suspects to flee, even when they’re in stolen cars. And if a DUI suspect in a vehicle refused to comply, officers were told to leave the scene. After a rash of incidents where DUI suspects bolted and amid considerable...
MyNorthwest.com
Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene
A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Homeless deaths at record highs due to drug crisis
Fentanyl-related deaths are at record highs among the homeless population, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s 2022 report. The 310 deaths in King County surpassed the previous record of 195 homeless deaths set in 2018, with the Seattle Times reporting a 65% jump over 2021. The article claims a majority of the deaths are caused by exposure, suicide, and health factors untreated and exacerbated by living outside.
MyNorthwest.com
Lynnwood mayor ‘appalled’ at lack of transparency around new opioid clinic
Lynnwood’s mayor expressed outrage over the way the location of a proposed methadone clinic was revealed. Mayor Christine Frizzell told Tuesday night’s city council meeting she had no prior knowledge the site for the facility would be around the corner from a Boys & Girls Club. Protesters gathered...
