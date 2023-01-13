ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 41

Silver Chief
4d ago

Illegals seems to have more rights then American citizens, plus they get paid with food and housing for breaking our immigration laws by walking 🚶‍♀️ straight into our country. Thank you Biden and Mayorkas for giving we citizens the finger 🖕

Reply(2)
25
Never Trump Independent
4d ago

That’s a good thing , foreign workers are here for cheep labor on jobs you can’t get Americans ( even teenagers) to do. They are not here to be exploited as slaves or indentured servants. Employers must be fair and not exploit their help!

Reply(9)
6
Alex Sanchez
4d ago

this fiasco is TRUELY anti american. WE HAVE LAWS. ALL OF BIDENS PEOPLE ARE INCOMPOTENT

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries

Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

935K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy