Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint West's Note for the Tooth Fairy
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday. On Jan. 14, Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories that her son Saint West, 7, "lost his 1st tooth!" She shared a note he wrote, in which he asked if he could "please have Robux" instead of money, referring to the virtual currency of the popular gaming app Roblox.
Why Channing Tatum Calls Breakup From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"
Watch: Channing Tatum Calls Divorce From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying" Channing Tatum is taking a step up back and reflecting on his former relationship with Jenna Dewan. "We fought for it for a really long time," the Magic Mike star, 42, told Vanity Fair for its February cover story, "even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."
From Anya Taylor-Joy to Janelle Monáe, See the Sheer Style Statements at the Critics' Choice Awards
Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn paired the bold look, which included hip cutouts, with Messika jewels while the Glass Onion star was honored with the SeeHer Award at the show. Co-star Kate Hudson presented the award, which recognizes an actor who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes in their work.
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Reunite at Airport After Their Recent Splits
Watch: Sean Penn's Wife Leila George Files For Divorce. Sean Penn and Robin Wright who were married from 1996 to 2010, were photographed together for the first time in years, at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend. Penn wore cargo pants, boots and a jacket and carried a backpack...
Selena Gomez Epically Confirms Meryl Streep Is Joining Only Murders in the Building Season 3
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Cast Reveals DREAM Cameos!. Welcome to the Arconia, Meryl Streep. The Oscar winner has officially joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building season three, Selena Gomez confirmed in a behind-the-scenes video that included co-stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd.
See Marisa Abela's Transformation Into Amy Winehouse for Back to Black Biopic
Watch: Celebrating Amy Winehouse's Birthday: E! News Rewind. They tried to make Marisa Abela look like Amy Winehouse and the results are in. As filming begins on Back to Black, the biopic on the late Grammy winner, fans are getting a glimpse at the actress's transformation. Earlier this week, Marisa...
Olivia Wilde Vows to Make Jennifer Coolidge’s Dream of Playing a Dolphin Come True
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Kinda Confirms Return to Legally Blonde 3. After Jennifer Coolidge said at the 2023 Golden Globes that she's always wanted to play a dolphin, director Olivia Wilde is looking to make that wish come true. Sharing a clip of the now-viral moment, Olivia wrote on her Instagram...
Bella Hadid Enters Her Marilyn Monroe Era With Bold Hair Transformation
Watch: See Bella Hadid's BOLD New Platinum Blonde Look. Bella Hadid is channeling the most iconic blonde. The supermodel surprised her Instagram followers with a dramatic hair transformation, as she unveiled a platinum blonde look with chin-length strands and tight tousled curls Jan. 17. Between Bella's bleached-colored tresses to her old-Hollywood hairstyle, she looked like the spitting image of Marilyn Monroe. After all, the late Seven Year Itch star's pinned-up curls became legendary in their own right.
Sheryl Lee Ralph and James Marsden Reveal If They'd Check Into The White Lotus for Season 3
Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph Says "Call Me" for White Lotus Season 3. And the award for most sought-after TV series of the year goes to... The HBO series has quickly established itself as appointment television with both critics and fans alike—but it's also a certified hit amongst actors. Just...
The Price of Glee: 6 Tragic Takeaways and Biggest Bombshells
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Here's what you missed on The Price of Glee. According to Investigation Discovery's new three-part docuseries that premiered Jan. 16, the cast and crew of Ryan Murphy's Glee paid the ultimate price to achieve fame in the 2010s.
See Why Below Deck Adventure's Jessica & Faye Are Fighting
Sometimes things don't always go according to plan. A change in the day's charter guest menu sparks a fight over food (or should we say a food fight?) between Chef Jessica Condy and Chief Stew...
Could Jennifer Coolidge Return for The White Lotus Season 3? She Says...
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Kinda Confirms Return to Legally Blonde 3. Have The White Lotus fans really seen the last of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya?. After her character met a grim fate on the show's season two finale, Jennifer—who recently scored a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for her role as Tanya on the HBO series—weighed in on whether she thinks show creator Mike White will bring Tanya back from the dead for season three.
Below Deck Adventure Preview: You Won't Believe What Causes This Fight Between Jess and Faye
Watch: Heather Gay Spills Secrets of Her Below Deck Adventure Voyage. Sometimes things don't always go according to plan. A change in the day's charter guest menu sparks a fight over food (or should we say a food fight?) between Chef Jessica Condy and Chief Stew Faye Clarke in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Below Deck Adventure's Jan. 17 episode.
Selena Gomez Appears to Respond to Body-Shaming Comments
Selena Gomez is still not letting her critics get her down. The Only Murders in the Building star, a longtime advocate for body positivity, drew several body-shaming comments on social media after...
Milan Fashion Week 2023: All the Celeb Looks From the Menswear Runways
Ready. Set. Glam. Milan Fashion Week kicked off on a high (fashion) note with celebrities turning the streets of Italy into their own personal runways. And of course, there's been no shortage of...
Miley Cyrus Fans Discover Liam Hemsworth Easter Eggs in "Flowers"
Watch: Is Miley Cyrus' New Single About Her Ex Liam Hemsworth?. Miley Cyrus fans can't stop speculating that "Flowers" is about Liam Hemsworth. Following the release of the breakup song, which serves as the lead single for Miley's upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, social media has been flooded with theories that its inspiration is none other than the Hunger Games alum, who divorced the pop star in 2019 after less than a year of marriage. In fact, many fans believe Miley dropped several Easter eggs alluding to her relationship with Liam in her track.
Kevin Jonas Recalls "Really Bad" Moment His Ring for Danielle Got Stuck in Pocket During 2009 Proposal
Kevin Jonas is only human. The Jonas Brothers musician recently looked back at his proposal to wife Danielle Jonas back in 2009 and admitted that when he popped the question, it didn't go as seamless as he had hoped. "I couldn't get the ring out of my pocket in my...
Look Back at the Most Dramatic Below Deck Firings in Bravo History
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Over the years, multiple Below Deck yachties have set sail from the Bravo series...and not always on good terms. The captains of the reality franchise have never been afraid to let a crew member or two go, whether for the safety of those on board, bad behavior or failure to fulfill the duties of their role. That's exactly what Captain Sandy Yawn did on the Jan. 16 episode of Below Deck, as she fired season 10 stew Camille Lamb.
