Watch: Is Miley Cyrus' New Single About Her Ex Liam Hemsworth?. Miley Cyrus fans can't stop speculating that "Flowers" is about Liam Hemsworth. Following the release of the breakup song, which serves as the lead single for Miley's upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, social media has been flooded with theories that its inspiration is none other than the Hunger Games alum, who divorced the pop star in 2019 after less than a year of marriage. In fact, many fans believe Miley dropped several Easter eggs alluding to her relationship with Liam in her track.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO