If you’re in the mood to read a romance, check out some of the love stories set in the South. Some are new and some are on their way to becoming classics, but all incorporate characters who are navigating the joys and challenges of love. Some of these stories are focused on the affectionate relationships that live at the hearts of them, and others incorporate other romantic elements, the connections between people, families, and the things they love throughout their lives. Find a few of our picks for most romantic books based in the South below, and let us know which ones get your vote. Romance is in the air!

2 DAYS AGO