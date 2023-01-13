Read full article on original website
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
Is turning your books backwards a design faux-pas? We settle the debate once and for all
Whether you've seen it on Instagram or in the houses of your friends and family, it's hard to escape the trend for styling books facing 'wrong' way in the last few years. The backward book trend, as we're calling it, has been a popular decorating idea, but not without its fair share of controversy. For some, it's a stylish way to decorate your bookshelves in a more neutral fashion, for others, it's nothing but an impractical fad.
The Most Romantic Books Based In The South
If you’re in the mood to read a romance, check out some of the love stories set in the South. Some are new and some are on their way to becoming classics, but all incorporate characters who are navigating the joys and challenges of love. Some of these stories are focused on the affectionate relationships that live at the hearts of them, and others incorporate other romantic elements, the connections between people, families, and the things they love throughout their lives. Find a few of our picks for most romantic books based in the South below, and let us know which ones get your vote. Romance is in the air!
See How This New-Old Home Blends Modern Touches With Historic Charm
Mary and Troy Ludemann wanted ample space to roam. In 2019, they bought 7 acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina, about an hour south of Charlotte, North Carolina, and broke ground on a Federal-style farmhouse designed to look as if it had always been tucked behind the pines. As soon as the family moved in, delivery drivers began asking, “Was this house always back here?” They also wondered, “Is it super old?” The husband-and-wife duo behind New Old, a custom-home building company, knew then that they had accomplished their vision. “Those were the greatest compliments we could’ve gotten,” says Mary.
Herb Cheese: Make Your Own Boursin-Inspired Labneh
Herbs. They can turn us into self-sufficient creatives at the flick of a knife, the motion of spoon. Take some Greek yogurt, add a flurry of just-chopped, fragrant herbs. Stir it, nestle it in cheesecloth overnight, and unmold its tender form next day. It is a perfectly re-imagined “cheese—(really labneh), a gorgeous, soft ball of spreadable flavor, a celebration on a plate, ready for a party, for a picnic, or for a dreamy snackboard centerpiece.
Before and After: An Underutilized, Underwhelming Hallway Gets a New Life as a Luxe Home Bar
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
How to mend a hole – 20+ creative inspiration & tutorials
How to mend a hole – 20+ creative inspiration & tutorials for modern visible mending!. I admit, I’m a little excited when I come across holes in clothes these days because I get to be creative! I love visual inspiration and wanted to collect hole-mending ideas all in one spot to share. I’ve gotten some really high quality clothes from thrift stores with tiny holes that were dirt cheap and easy to mend too. Do you have any common mending issues that I haven’t shared a fix for below, leave a comment!
