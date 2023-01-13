Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Olympic Sprinter Usain Bolt’s $10 Million ‘Retirement Funds’ Wiped Out After Massive Scam Leaves Him With Only $2,000 in His Account
Decorated Olympic athlete Usain Bolt has begun the new year with a financial loss, according to Jamaica Observer. As reported by Essentially Sports, Bolt was scammed from around $9,998,000 in his personal Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) retirement fund this month, according to a source, who stated that “only $2,000 remains in the account.” The news was also shared via the Jamaica Gleaner on YouTube on Thursday, adding, the sprinter’s “retirement funds wiped out” and he “fears he won’t recover money fears he won’t recover money.” In addition to the Jamaican athlete, 30 people in total have lost about $1.2 billion from the...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Injured Rafael Nadal loses to Mackenzie McDonald
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Rafael Nadal's Australian Open title defence is over after a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald in...
BBC
Mark Cavendish robbery trial judge gives concluding remarks
A judge has told jurors "there is no dispute" champion cyclist Mark Cavendish was robbed at his family home. The trial has heard how intruders in balaclavas broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021, while the athlete was in bed with wife Peta and their three-year-old son.
Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil.
Comments / 1