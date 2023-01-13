Decorated Olympic athlete Usain Bolt has begun the new year with a financial loss, according to Jamaica Observer. As reported by Essentially Sports, Bolt was scammed from around $9,998,000 in his personal Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) retirement fund this month, according to a source, who stated that “only $2,000 remains in the account.” The news was also shared via the Jamaica Gleaner on YouTube on Thursday, adding, the sprinter’s “retirement funds wiped out” and he “fears he won’t recover money fears he won’t recover money.” In addition to the Jamaican athlete, 30 people in total have lost about $1.2 billion from the...

16 HOURS AGO