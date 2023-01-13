The National Museum of Military Vehicles is just outside Dubois, Wyoming, but has one of the best collections of tanks and armored vehicles in the world. Let's head inside. We start our tour in the WWII hall. This is a DUKW, also known as a Duck. These amphibious vehicles were responsible for getting 3% of the D-Day material from the ships to the beaches.

DUBOIS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO