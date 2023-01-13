Is Kyle Kuzma on Pace to Becoming an All-Star?

Early vote returns indicate Kyle Kuzma could be a NBA All-Star and here's why he should be.

Kyle Kuzma is having an all-star caliber season and he might be on pace to translating that into his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. With the second round of votes pouring in, Kuzma remains the only member of the Wizards to find himself in the top 10 for Eastern Conference frontcourt players with 358,912 votes.

Kuzma should certainly be one of the top considerations on the Wizards roster. Since landing in Washington, he earned the name “Klutch Kuz” for a reason. He has never been afraid to seize the moment, whether that means hitting a game-winning shot or being aggressive when no one else is, he is constantly showing that he is a dog on the court.

In his first season with the Wizards, Kuzma emerged as an unexpected team leader . He also recorded several career-highs: 8.5 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game.

Kuzma continues to excel in his second year with the team. He is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.

If there was any pause from fans on whether or not he should be in the All-Star mix, Kuzma silenced the noise on Wednesday when he called game against the Chicago Bulls .

He also scored 21 points, hauled in four rebounds and dished out three assists on the night. With that, Kuzma has now scored 20+ points in 21 of his last 26 appearances, and 20+ points in 27 games this season, the most in his career through his first 41 games played in a single season.

Votes are still coming in but right now, “Kuz” is sitting pretty. Notably missing from the list is Kristaps Porzingis who deserves some love but NBA fans haven’t answered the call so far.

