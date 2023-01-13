Read full article on original website
ibmadison.com
Power restored after Sunday outage in Dane County
According to Alliant Energy officials, most of the power in Oregon and Brooklyn was restored by early Sunday afternoon following a morning power outage that affected thousands of customers. The problem began just after 10 a.m. Sunday at a transformer near the Dollar General on Douglas Drive in Brooklyn. Alliant...
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
Thousands of people are without power in southern Dane County Sunday morning as officials with Alliant Energy are working to restore service.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following towns to your list.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate
The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County losing all prosecutors, DA resigns: 'Crisis statewide'
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County District Attorney's Office will soon be without a single prosecutor after the now former DA had his last day Friday, Jan. 13. Kurt Klomberg led the Dodge County District Attorney's Office for 12 years with the goal of upholding justice, but says the system is crumbling.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant
A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
ibmadison.com
Up North Boutique closes W. Lakeside St. store
After two years, Up North Boutique, a retailer specializing in Northwoods-inspired apparel, jewelry, and home goods, closed its store at 404 W. Lakeside St. in Madison on Jan. 11, according to a Facebook post. “Over the past few months, we have been on the hunt for a new location, but...
ibmadison.com
Former Belleville senior center director charged with embezzlement
The former director of the Sugar River Senior Center in Belleville was charged Friday with multiple counts of theft for using the center’s bank and credit card accounts to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Amanda M. Meade, 41, of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Patrol pursuit, Delafield search and arrest
DELAFIELD, Wis. - Delafield police said a man was arrested after a pursuit by Wisconsin State Patrol troopers Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police said the search for the driver took place in the area near I-94 and Highway C. The search resulted in an arrest, and police said there was...
Channel 3000
Madison bars as seen on TV
We’ve imagined the equivalents of some iconic pop culture bars right here in Madison. Some are loosely connected, and others are spot on. It’s fun to think that we can experience the world like some of our favorite characters — even for just one night. Cheers, “Cheers”...
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
southarkansassun.com
Madison to Continue Receiving $500 Guaranteed Income for 12 Months
The city of Madison in Wisconsin will continue to receive a $500 guaranteed income for 12 months. The first payments were already received last September 2022 and will continue until the 12 months are over. The city of Madison in Wisconsin designed a program to experiment with the effects of...
Madison mayor says 'Vision Zero' making streets safer. Will it work in MKE?
The Vision Zero initiative was launched in Milwaukee this past summer. It was launched in Madison in 2020.
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Columbia Co. after stealing vehicle with sleeping woman inside
It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities. An injured goose is in rehabilitation after suffering a fractured wing bone at Stricker Park. Habitat for Humanity encourages volunteering as this year's New Year's...
WDIO-TV
Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
Threat to Highland schools not credible, officials say
Highland Community Schools closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence that was later discredited, according to district officials.
nbc15.com
Officials find stolen vehicle, arrest 2 in Dane Co. traffic stop operation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers across several agencies worked together Thursday in Dane County to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen vehicle. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets and the Wisconsin State Patrol all took part in a four-hour joint proactive traffic operation Thursday, officials said.
