Dane County, WI

ibmadison.com

Power restored after Sunday outage in Dane County

According to Alliant Energy officials, most of the power in Oregon and Brooklyn was restored by early Sunday afternoon following a morning power outage that affected thousands of customers. The problem began just after 10 a.m. Sunday at a transformer near the Dollar General on Douglas Drive in Brooklyn. Alliant...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate

The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dodge County losing all prosecutors, DA resigns: 'Crisis statewide'

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County District Attorney's Office will soon be without a single prosecutor after the now former DA had his last day Friday, Jan. 13. Kurt Klomberg led the Dodge County District Attorney's Office for 12 years with the goal of upholding justice, but says the system is crumbling.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant

A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued

(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
ibmadison.com

Up North Boutique closes W. Lakeside St. store

After two years, Up North Boutique, a retailer specializing in Northwoods-inspired apparel, jewelry, and home goods, closed its store at 404 W. Lakeside St. in Madison on Jan. 11, according to a Facebook post. “Over the past few months, we have been on the hunt for a new location, but...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Former Belleville senior center director charged with embezzlement

The former director of the Sugar River Senior Center in Belleville was charged Friday with multiple counts of theft for using the center’s bank and credit card accounts to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Amanda M. Meade, 41, of...
BELLEVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Patrol pursuit, Delafield search and arrest

DELAFIELD, Wis. - Delafield police said a man was arrested after a pursuit by Wisconsin State Patrol troopers Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police said the search for the driver took place in the area near I-94 and Highway C. The search resulted in an arrest, and police said there was...
DELAFIELD, WI
Channel 3000

Madison bars as seen on TV

We’ve imagined the equivalents of some iconic pop culture bars right here in Madison. Some are loosely connected, and others are spot on. It’s fun to think that we can experience the world like some of our favorite characters — even for just one night. Cheers, “Cheers”...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
southarkansassun.com

Madison to Continue Receiving $500 Guaranteed Income for 12 Months

The city of Madison in Wisconsin will continue to receive a $500 guaranteed income for 12 months. The first payments were already received last September 2022 and will continue until the 12 months are over. The city of Madison in Wisconsin designed a program to experiment with the effects of...
MADISON, WI
WDIO-TV

Man fleeing Wisconsin deputy dies after crashing car

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin sheriff says a driver fleeing a deputy died after crashing his car. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath says a deputy stopped to check on a car in the town of Aztalan around 10 p.m. Friday. Milbrath says the deputy smelled marijuana and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials find stolen vehicle, arrest 2 in Dane Co. traffic stop operation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers across several agencies worked together Thursday in Dane County to arrest two suspects and recover a stolen vehicle. Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the Cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets and the Wisconsin State Patrol all took part in a four-hour joint proactive traffic operation Thursday, officials said.
DANE COUNTY, WI

