Callands-Gretna Supervisor Darrell Dalton takes over the gavel this year as chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. His election to the leadership position, as well as that of Staunton River District supervisor Tim Dudley as vice chair, was seen as a way to bridge the divide that developed on the Board last year after the firing of former county administrator David Smitherman in early January 2022.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO