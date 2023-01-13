Read full article on original website
WSET
Vector Space is on the move
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Vector Space is moving to a new location on the corner of Memorial Avenue and Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. The new facility is nearly double the size of the building they've called home for the past seven years. Elise Spontarelli is the Executive Director of...
WDBJ7.com
Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill receives $1.5 million development grant
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently approved a $1.5 million grant for the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. The 3,500-acre megasite is located minutes outside of the city of Danville. The grant will help condense the time it takes to complete paperwork for permits that could...
WSET
$63K from Youngkin business program to help Bedford develop 174-acre parcel
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A grant of 63,750 from Governor Youngkin's Virginia Business Ready Sites Program will help the Bedford County Office of Economic Development move forward with a potential plan to develop a 174-acre parcel inside the New London Business and Technology Center. The Director of Bedford...
chathamstartribune.com
Closing the sale with Southern Virginia Settlements LLC
Conversations about real estate often include three main actors: buyers, sellers, and the real estate agents that connect the two. Yet handling all the details and closing the deal are settlement agents, like Southern Virginia Settlements LLC. “Once the contract is completed everybody’s ready to go, but there’s so much...
WSET
Lynchburg Daily Bread gifted $108,000 to add new van, create full-time driver position
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Daily Bread has received a generous gift from an area partner to expand its services and further feed the hungry. Aetna Better Health of Virginia has donated $108,000 towards adding a new Daily Bread van, creating a new full-time driver position, and purchasing healthy foods and vegetables.
WSET
All but 2 localities in Roanoke & Alleghany Health Districts in 'red' COVID transmission
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said it's too early to say if COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the area. In an update on Tuesday, the district shared that COVID-19 activity is steady with some improvement over the past week. Despite this,...
WSET
Franklin Co. creates new online job board to highlight openings in the county
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Office of Economic Development has a new plan to help the community in its job searches. The office has created a new online job board. The job board crawls the web to gather and display all job openings in Franklin County,...
WDBJ7.com
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The View at Blue Ridge Commons is a $50.5 million apartment complex with 339 units in Roanoke. People are already scheduling appointments to see the apartments available to rent. Renters need to make three times the rent to qualify. “1350 and up for one bedroom. 1590...
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
cardinalnews.org
Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
WSET
Patrick & Henry Community College Board welcomes its newest member
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) Board welcomes its newest member. The newest member is Mrs. Pamela Jamison Allen. "Mrs. Allen is no stranger to P&HCC. She received her associate degree from P&HCC and was named a P&HCC Distinguished Alumna. She has also served on the Patrick & Henry Foundation Board for several years," Patrick & Henry Community College said.
wfxrtv.com
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
WSET
Board considers water, sewer rate increases in Pittsylvania Co. for 1st time since 2013
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — For the first time since 2013, Pittsylvania County is planning to increase water and sewer rates. This is pending the Board of Supervisors' approval. The county said these "mostly minor increases" will help the Public Works department maintain financial reserves. Public Works provides varying...
chathamstartribune.com
Negotiations are on for new county administrator
Callands-Gretna Supervisor Darrell Dalton takes over the gavel this year as chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. His election to the leadership position, as well as that of Staunton River District supervisor Tim Dudley as vice chair, was seen as a way to bridge the divide that developed on the Board last year after the firing of former county administrator David Smitherman in early January 2022.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home
Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
WSET
Isaiah 117 House is changing the way foster care begins in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13-WSET is kicking off our Community Counts initiative to help raise awareness about needs in our neighborhoods. This month we're partnering with Isaiah 117 House in Lynchburg. It's a home in Lynchburg, near the Department of Social Services, but we can't give out the...
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WSET
TIST Academy, a new after school and mentorship program opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new mentoring and after-school program for kids in the Hill City. It's called TIST Academy and it is for kids ages 6-12. The creators Jarrod and Raven Thomas said they wanted a place for kids to have a safe environment to do their homework and have fun after school.
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
WSET
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors votes to increase water bill
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Families in Pittsylvania County will be seeing a slight increase in their water bills soon. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to increase their bills by three to four percent. The Pittsylvania County Water Authority said about 3,500 families will be affected by...
