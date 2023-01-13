ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Vector Space is on the move

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Vector Space is moving to a new location on the corner of Memorial Avenue and Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. The new facility is nearly double the size of the building they've called home for the past seven years. Elise Spontarelli is the Executive Director of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Closing the sale with Southern Virginia Settlements LLC

Conversations about real estate often include three main actors: buyers, sellers, and the real estate agents that connect the two. Yet handling all the details and closing the deal are settlement agents, like Southern Virginia Settlements LLC. “Once the contract is completed everybody’s ready to go, but there’s so much...
DANVILLE, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Patrick & Henry Community College Board welcomes its newest member

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) Board welcomes its newest member. The newest member is Mrs. Pamela Jamison Allen. "Mrs. Allen is no stranger to P&HCC. She received her associate degree from P&HCC and was named a P&HCC Distinguished Alumna. She has also served on the Patrick & Henry Foundation Board for several years," Patrick & Henry Community College said.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Negotiations are on for new county administrator

Callands-Gretna Supervisor Darrell Dalton takes over the gavel this year as chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. His election to the leadership position, as well as that of Staunton River District supervisor Tim Dudley as vice chair, was seen as a way to bridge the divide that developed on the Board last year after the firing of former county administrator David Smitherman in early January 2022.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home

Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Isaiah 117 House is changing the way foster care begins in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC 13-WSET is kicking off our Community Counts initiative to help raise awareness about needs in our neighborhoods. This month we're partnering with Isaiah 117 House in Lynchburg. It's a home in Lynchburg, near the Department of Social Services, but we can't give out the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire

RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors votes to increase water bill

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Families in Pittsylvania County will be seeing a slight increase in their water bills soon. The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to increase their bills by three to four percent. The Pittsylvania County Water Authority said about 3,500 families will be affected by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy