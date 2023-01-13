Read full article on original website
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Willow leaving General Hospital: The Heart-Wrenching Goodbye on General Hospital
Will she stay in Port Charles, or will she be written off the show? In this article, we will take a look at the character's journey on the show and explore the possibilities of her future at General Hospital.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
Is Logan Lerman the Ultimate Internet Boyfriend?
A few weeks ago, I decided to make a major change in my life. I was tired of being told “No,” and fed up with the one I held nearest and dearest saying that I couldn’t be who I am. It was that day that I took a stand against my oppressor: The 128gb iPhone XR I have had since late 2018, which has been pushing max capacity for years, due to an unending and inexorable collection of screenshotted male celebrities.
Pedro Pascal Rocks our Staff’s Favorite Jacket in ‘The Last of Us’
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. If you tuned in for the premiere of The Last of Us on HBO Max, then you may have noticed the always handsome Pedro Pascal wearing a jacket we’ve written about several times—the waxed trucker jacket from Flint & Tinder. Now you might be asking, “why can't I just wear my jacket from Shein or Old Navy? It’s not like there is a dress code for zombie apocalypse?”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Blunt Reply to Jeremy Clarkson Apology
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a brutal statement against Jeremy Clarkson in their ongoing feud with the 62-year-old British TV host. On Monday, Clarkson posted an apology to Markle “all the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head” for a December column, published in British newspaper The Sun, where he said he hated the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level.”
Ex-‘American Idol’ Stars Pay Tribute After Finalist Dies
A number of former American Idol stars have paid tribute after the death of 2014 contestant C.J. Harris on Sunday night. He was 31. His family told TMZ Harris suffered a heart attack late Sunday night while in Jasper, Alabama. He was taken to the hospital, but he didn’t make...
