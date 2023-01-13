ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Texas DPS investigating crash in central El Paso

UPDATE: (9:38 a.m.) -- A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed with ABC-7 there were 10 people inside the car at the time of the crash, nine of whom were migrants. The driver of the car that crashed was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police investigate shooting at Copia in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police investigated a shooting in central El Paso during the early morning hours Tuesday. Police dispatch reported the incident happened on Gateway West and Copia after 2 a.m. . All lanes along Gateway West and Copia were closed, but reopened around 6...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso leaders send condolences after Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The news of El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen’s unexpected death drew attention from local and state officials Tuesday. Read condolences from El Paso leaders and institutions to Allen's family and the police department:. Mayor Oscar Leeser sent the following statement:
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Feds will not seek death penalty against accused Walmart massacre shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Federal officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they will not seek the Death Penalty against Patrick Crusius, the accused shooter behind the Aug. 3 Walmart massacre in El Paso. The filing was made by First Assistant United States Attorney Margaret Leachman, in the United States District Court for the Western District […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso

You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian killed along Border Highway in hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Border Highway Saturday morning in what police are now calling a hit and run. The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. along Border Highway West at Midway. Initially, police reported that the person had serious injuries but is now confirmed […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Feds decide alleged El Paso Walmart shooter won't face death penalty

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The man accused of the deadly El Paso Walmart shooting will not face the death penalty in the federal case, according to a notice filed by The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Texas Tuesday. “The United States of America hereby notifies...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Friend, former police officer remembers fallen EPPD Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council member and former police officer, Henry Rivera, is honoring the life of fallen El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen. Rivera worked alongside the chief for many years and considered the chief a great friend. In an interview with KFOX14,...
EL PASO, TX

