Montgomery, AL – Per the JSU press department more than 350 members of the Marching Southerners traveled to Montgomery yesterday to perform in the inauguration parade honoring Gov. Kay Ivey. The band performed the JSU fight song while marching down Dexter Avenue in a parade showcasing Alabama’s diverse communities and talents.
altoday.com
Alabama leaders survey storm damage
Governor Kay Ivey, U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt, and Congressmembers Terri Sewell and Barry Moore surveyed the storm damage in Central Alabama, following Thursday’s devastating tornados. “I surveyed yesterday’s tornado damage in Selma with Mayor [James] Perkins, @SenKatieBritt & @RepTerriSewell, and it is extensive. We are working on the...
apr.org
Insurance paperwork underway along with tornado clean-up in hard hit Selma
Insurance paperwork is the latest job for Alabamians dealing with last week’s massive tornado. State Farm, AllState, and Farmers Insurance are among the companies setting up temporary locations at the local WalMart, Winn Dixie, and the Selma Mall. There are also promises of federal help, as well. APR collaborates with the Selma Sun newspaper. Alabama’s newly elected U.S. Senator Katie Britt says Washington will be there as Selma rebuilds following the tornado…
birminghamtimes.com
Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama
President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
selmasun.com
Legal Services of Alabama attorneys coming to help tornado deal with legal issues
Legal Services of Alabama attorneys and volunteers are coming to the Selma office to help tornado victims deal with legal issues left by the Jan. 12 tornado. In a news conference Monday afternoon, Felecia Pettway, Legal Services of Alabama director of development, said they will have a disaster response unit set up by Wednesday. Legal Services of Alabama will partner with the state bar association and volunteer attorneys in the community to advise citizens on filling out contracts, FEMA forms and dealing with landlord issues. In-office hours will be announced soon, Pettway said. The help number is 866-456-4995.
selmasun.com
80 FEMA staff in Selma, more on the way, deputy director says
Eighty FEMA staff members are in Selma, and more are on the way, FEMA Deputy Director Erik Hooks said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at the Dallas County Courthouse. FEMA registration locations will be operating at Selma High School, Brown Chapel, Church Street United Methodist and Ebenezer Baptist churches Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. He also said door-to-door teams will start canvasing Selma and Dallas and Autauga counties Wednesday.
In tornado-ravaged Selma, prayers of thanks
SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — Leading Sunday services on the lawn outside his tornado-damaged Crosspoint Christian Church, the Rev. David Nichols told his congregation there was much for which to be grateful despite the destruction around them. The tornado that ravaged Selma hit the church's daycare. It destroyed...
wtvy.com
Federal, local officials tour damage in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal and local officials were on the ground in Selma Friday afternoon after an EF2 tornado ripped through the community. “It’s tough,” Mayor James Perkins said as he looked around at the stretch of homes that were either damaged or destroyed. [READ MORE: 70...
WBUR
How Selma, Alabama, is recovering after deadly tornados
Alabama is still reeling after deadly tornados hit the state last week and killed at least seven people. In Selma, the tornados tore through homes and businesses. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Kyle Gassiott, host and producer at Troy Public Radio in Alabama.
In Alabama, tornadoes rattle historic civil rights community
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with devastating updates of Thursday’s storms, which tore through her […]
wvtm13.com
President Biden issues disaster declaration for Alabama
Ala. — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Alabama. This comes after deadly tornadoes ripped through parts of the state. The president's action makes federal funding available to people in Autauga and Dallas counties. Assistance includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to...
Devastating Alabama tornadoes leave residents ‘really concerned about what happens next’ in Selma
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with...
wpsdlocal6.com
Selma churches share hope, praise after storm
Churches anchor much of the community for many in Selma. Churches also played an integral role in the civil rights movement. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday is celebrated Monday, led the 1965 voting rights march from Brown Chapel AME Church.
selmasun.com
Tuscaloosa developer delivers $100,000 check for tornado relief
Tuscaloosa-based developer Stan Pate came in by helicopter to deliver a $100,000 check from his employees and friends Monday. Pate said he hoped the donation will encourage others to do the same. “There are banks out there what want to invest in census tracks like Selma. Call them on down,” Pate said.
Fundraiser launched for man whose wife died in tornado
A fundraising effort has been launched for an Autauga County man whose wife was killed when a tornado hit their home in Autuaga County on Jan. 12. Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, was one of seven people in Autauga County killed in the tornado. Deb Matthews launched a GoFundMe campaign to...
bibbvoice.com
Questions Arise Concerning Vote Fraud Allegations in Perry County
As the days wound down towards the end of his term as Fourth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson of Selma called a Press Conference in Selma on Wednesday January 11. Along with outgoing Secretary of State John Merrill the pair publicly announced the indictment of Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. in a voting fraud case.
Legacy Museum draws second-most visitors among Alabama’s paid tourism sites
The expanded Legacy Museum, opened by the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery in 2021, now ranks as Alabama’s second-most popular paid attraction, the state tourism director said. More than 500,000 people a year now visit the Legacy Museum, “which made it the number two attraction for the whole state...
thecutoffnews.com
GIVING BACK to Recent Tornado Victims of Selma & Dallas County’s
The Hueytown Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Hueytown Boys and Girls Club to help the victims of the devastating tornadoes in Selma and Dallas County. They are hosting a food and supplies drive from January 17th through January 20th. Items Collecting: Water, Toiletries, and Nonperishable Foods (no clothing!) Items can be dropped at the Hueytown Boys ad Girls Club located at 821 John Williamson Drive - Hueytown, between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm. For more information, please call 205.744.3070.
Autauga County tornado victims grieved by loved ones: ‘My heart is heavy’
After a tornado on Thursday ravaged Old Kingston in Autauga County, a small community of mostly mobile homes (about 20 minutes from Prattville), friends and family are grieving the losses of loved ones in the aftermath. David “Cowboy” Taylor lost his wife Sue Taylor, age 61, their Old Kingston home...
selmasun.com
City of Selma partners with Foot Soldiers Park for disaster relief fund
The City of Selma has partnered with Foot Soldiers Park and Education Center to created the Save Selma 2023 Fund to assist those affected by the devastating tornado damage last week. "A dedicated fund has been created for community members who need immediate financial aid as designated by the Mayor’s...
