Suspect accused of murder in Lancaster captured in York County, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of shooting and killing a 53-year-old man on a property in Lancaster earlier this month was arrested in York County Sunday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Corey Deonta Baker, Jr., 24, was located Sunday evening...
Man charged with stolen vehicle, additional counts of Matthews car break-ins
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police caught a man breaking into cars Monday morning. Authorities responded to a report about someone breaking into cars at Chateau Court. They came across a suspicious vehicle around 3:38 a.m. with Alex Andrade-Cendeno driving. After talking with the 22-year-old man, they...
Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police say
A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department.
Puppies safely recovered after home burglary, chase
A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.
Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police say a person was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Hickory Grove Road near McAdenville around 6 p.m. on Monday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up...
1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
Friends, family remember fallen York County deputy
Family and friends of the late deputy gathered at Hobos, a York County restaurant to share memories and help a charity.
1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say
Police said officers responded to a shooting around 9:37 p.m. in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive, where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and in life-threatening condition.
Reporter removed from Catawba Nation meeting, cited for trespassing: Sheriff
A reporter who was covering a Catawba Nation meeting this weekend near Rock Hill was removed from the meeting and cited for trespassing, Queen City News has confirmed.
Family: Terminally-ill Mooresville girl’s fundraiser a scam
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fundraiser to help a precious little girl with a rare, terminal disease turned out to be a cruel trick. LKN Fest was supposed to be a big event along with a mommy and me fashion show for a little girl diagnosed with a rare terminal disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.
'Hate still exists.' Racial slur on Salisbury bus discovered
The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business.
Meck County volunteers assist to curb homelessness
For the first time in three years volunteers in Mecklenburg County are hitting the streets to help identify people experiencing homelessness.
LKN Fest scammer takes advantage of Mooresville girl
A little girl with a rare, terminal disease lost out after someone took advantage of her and her family by holding a less-than-adequate fundraiser and left town with the money.
Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink in March across Carolinas
Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink in March across Carolinas
'Pent-up demand' helps series leaders choose Concord for SuperMotocross playoffs
Charlotte is known as the nation's motorsports capital. Now, that title is drawing a two-wheeled racing series to the Carolinas.
Maintaining Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy in CLT
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for racial justice and equity and there are organizations throughout Charlotte that are working to continue that legacy.
Historic Mooresville baseball park rebuild discussed
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday, Mooresville Town Board will vote on whether to move forward with a plan to rebuild the historic Moor Park. Board members will decide on allocating $100,000 to the design of the project, but in total, town leaders estimate the project’s total cost could be upwards of $10 million.
Sunday Outlook: Some sunshine, temps climb into the low 50s in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a few days of severe storms and winter alerts, we are finally finding more quiet and seasonal weather today. High pressure remains in control today. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, skies stay mostly sunny. Temperatures rebound closer to average with highs in the lower 50s.
Showers, pockets of heavy rain expected Tuesday morning; weather gradually warms until more rain moves into Charlotte Thursday
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday is drastically warmer than Monday with temperatures locked in the 40s and 50s to kick things off. Mountain counties will hold on to the 30s this morning but temperatures are running over 20 degrees warmer in some spots as we head out the door. You’ll...
Freezing morning gives way to above-normal temps on MLK Day in Charlotte; wet weather returns Tuesday morning
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are frigid this Monday morning to kick off the work week. 20s have taken hold overnight with winds mostly calm around the Queen City. After a freezing start, we’ll see slightly above-normal temperatures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will make a run for the upper 50s with increasing clouds. Southwest winds will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour.
