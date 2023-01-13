ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
qcnews.com

Man charged with stolen vehicle, additional counts of Matthews car break-ins

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police caught a man breaking into cars Monday morning. Authorities responded to a report about someone breaking into cars at Chateau Court. They came across a suspicious vehicle around 3:38 a.m. with Alex Andrade-Cendeno driving. After talking with the 22-year-old man, they...
MATTHEWS, NC
qcnews.com

Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police say

A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department. Man killed in Belmont excavator accident, police …. A man was killed in a construction site accident in Belmont Monday afternoon, according to the police department. Boone low-speed tractor chase. A man...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Puppies safely recovered after home burglary, chase

A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Puppies safely recovered after home burglary, chase. A group of puppies that were stolen during a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

1 shot at Charlotte Walmart off Wilkinson Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Emergency personnel transported a gunshot victim to Atrium-CMC Tuesday night from Walmart on Wilkinson Boulevard. The incident happened after 7 p.m. Queen City News said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were focusing on a dark Honda in the Walmart parking lot. There is no other information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Friends, family remember fallen York County deputy

Family and friends of the late deputy gathered at Hobos, a York County restaurant to share memories and help a charity. Friends, family remember fallen York County deputy. Family and friends of the late deputy gathered at Hobos, a York County restaurant to share memories and help a charity. Boone...
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment complex, police say

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 9:37 p.m. in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive, where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and in life-threatening condition. 1 dead after shooting near east Charlotte apartment …. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 9:37...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Family: Terminally-ill Mooresville girl’s fundraiser a scam

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fundraiser to help a precious little girl with a rare, terminal disease turned out to be a cruel trick. LKN Fest was supposed to be a big event along with a mommy and me fashion show for a little girl diagnosed with a rare terminal disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

'Hate still exists.' Racial slur on Salisbury bus discovered

The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business. ‘Hate still exists.’ Racial slur on Salisbury bus …. The entrepreneur said the racial slur was spraypainted onto a bus she had purchased as part of her salon business.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Meck County volunteers assist to curb homelessness

For the first time in three years volunteers in Mecklenburg County are hitting the streets to help identify people experiencing homelessness. Meck County volunteers assist to curb homelessness. For the first time in three years volunteers in Mecklenburg County are hitting the streets to help identify people experiencing homelessness. Deputies...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

LKN Fest scammer takes advantage of Mooresville girl

A little girl with a rare, terminal disease lost out after someone took advantage of her and her family by holding a less-than-adequate fundraiser and left town with the money. LKN Fest scammer takes advantage of Mooresville girl. A little girl with a rare, terminal disease lost out after someone...
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Maintaining Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy in CLT

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for racial justice and equity and there are organizations throughout Charlotte that are working to continue that legacy. Maintaining Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy in CLT. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for racial justice and equity and there are organizations throughout Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Historic Mooresville baseball park rebuild discussed

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday, Mooresville Town Board will vote on whether to move forward with a plan to rebuild the historic Moor Park. Board members will decide on allocating $100,000 to the design of the project, but in total, town leaders estimate the project’s total cost could be upwards of $10 million.
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Sunday Outlook: Some sunshine, temps climb into the low 50s in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a few days of severe storms and winter alerts, we are finally finding more quiet and seasonal weather today. High pressure remains in control today. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, skies stay mostly sunny. Temperatures rebound closer to average with highs in the lower 50s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Freezing morning gives way to above-normal temps on MLK Day in Charlotte; wet weather returns Tuesday morning

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are frigid this Monday morning to kick off the work week. 20s have taken hold overnight with winds mostly calm around the Queen City. After a freezing start, we’ll see slightly above-normal temperatures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will make a run for the upper 50s with increasing clouds. Southwest winds will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy