Mount Horeb, WI

ibmadison.com

Quartz insurance fined $500K in Illinois for mental health, addiction violations

The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) issued a $500,000 fine for Wisconsin-based Quartz Health Insurance Corp., which is partly owned by UW Health and UnityPoint Health, for violating the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) as revealed in a comprehensive market conduct examination of the company. MHPAEA is...
ILLINOIS STATE
ibmadison.com

Voters could decide whether work search requirement goes into effect

A referendum on public assistance that being proposed by Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature is scheduled for a vote in the Assembly and Senate this week, according to reports. Republican lawmakers are hoping to place a referendum question on the April ballot that would ask if able-bodied childless adults...
WISCONSIN STATE

