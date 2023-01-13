ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark, NY

syracuse.com

60-year-old man killed in UTV rollover crash in Oswego County

Oswego, N.Y. – A 60-year-old man from Mannsville was killed Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover accident in Oswego County, according to state police. James R. Potter was taken to Upstate University Hospital after the crash near Bishop Road in Richland. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to New York State Police.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica

UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, NY
WKTV

Oriskany woman charged with assault following stabbing

Utica police say a woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the leg at his home on Capital Avenue early Thursday morning. Samantha Windover has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument. An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning...
UTICA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego JC Penney store to close

OSWEGO — After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JC Penney store in Oswego is closing. An employee confirmed on Monday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104...
OSWEGO, NY
informnny.com

Couple angry after puppy bought from Watertown’s The Pet Zone falls severely ill

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was almost two years ago when Jacelyn Slate and her wife celebrated Valentine’s Day with a new, furry addition. The couple had spent time wandering around the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown when they found themselves in The Pet Zone. They quickly fell in love with a nine-month-old Sharpei-Beagle and made the decision to purchase the puppy they named “Ollie.”
WATERTOWN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts

Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
VERONA, NY
