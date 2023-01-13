Read full article on original website
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
syracuse.com
60-year-old man killed in UTV rollover crash in Oswego County
Oswego, N.Y. – A 60-year-old man from Mannsville was killed Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover accident in Oswego County, according to state police. James R. Potter was taken to Upstate University Hospital after the crash near Bishop Road in Richland. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to New York State Police.
Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica
UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
wwnytv.com
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
WKTV
Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
cnycentral.com
Man, 60, killed after UTV pins him underneath following roll-over in Oswego County
RICHLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police responded to a UTV rollover crash on Monday evening in the town of Richland, Oswego County. The crash occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. near Bishop Road, troopers said. James Potter, 60, of Mannsville, Jefferson County was backing his UTV on an off-road...
Four officers sent to hospital after being attacked by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four officers at the Marcy Correctional Facility were sent to St. Luke’s Medical Center after an attack from an inmate on Friday, January 6. According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA), an inmate was being escorted by staff to be observed after he made threats […]
Utica man slices Applebees worker in face, another diner steps in with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — After an Applebees worker was slashed in the face by a man with a knife a diner stepped in and held the man at gunpoint Saturday, police said. Esteban Padron, 28, entered the Applebees on Commercial Drive in New Hartford at 6:42 p.m. and started fighting with workers, according to a news release from the New Hartford police department.
wwnytv.com
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
newyorkupstate.com
This Central NY county is among the top 10 for most car crash deaths in state
Oswego County, north of Syracuse, is among the 10 New York counties with the most car crash deaths in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. The county ranked No. 7 on the statewide list with 15.3 crash deaths per 100,000 people. Stacker used data from the Fatality...
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on October 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo above,...
Hot Dog! Veteran Owned Business in Upstate New York Has Some Unique Eats
One Upstate New York restaurant has caught our eye, all because of it's rather interesting menu selection. No more need to be jealous of the kids menu when you go out to eat anymore. Bring the family, or just yourself, here and all your hot dog dreams will come true.
Millions of Hawks, But Few Like the One Spotted in Upstate NY!
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York over the weekend when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I thought...
WKTV
Oriskany woman charged with assault following stabbing
Utica police say a woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the leg at his home on Capital Avenue early Thursday morning. Samantha Windover has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument. An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning...
Oswego woman moves into her own apartment after living at nursing facility for 17 years
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not uncommon for seniors living in a nursing home or assisted living facility to think that’s where their last chapter will be, but an Oswego woman is proving that statement wrong. 61-year-old Brenda Supple has been cared for at Oswego Health’s The Manor at Seneca Hill nursing facility in Oswego […]
Four Oswego High School students arrested after scuffle with deputy, authorities say
Oswego, N.Y. — Oswego County deputies arrested four Oswego High School students after deputies say they hit an officer and tried to remove the his gun and pepper spray during a scuffle with the officer. Around noon Monday, a school resource officer responded to an altercation in the schools...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: COVID vax mandate, push for more childcare & a dedicated hospice volunteer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Here are some of your comments about the news from the past week. A judge struck down the mandate for health care workers in New York to get vaccinated against COVID 19. That prompted Matthew John to write: “I hope every nurse, Dr and medical...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego JC Penney store to close
OSWEGO — After dodging the ax repeatedly over the years, even as department stores struggled and the COVID-19 pandemic caused its owner to seek bankruptcy protection, the JC Penney store in Oswego is closing. An employee confirmed on Monday that the store, in Oswego Plaza, off state Route 104...
informnny.com
Couple angry after puppy bought from Watertown’s The Pet Zone falls severely ill
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It was almost two years ago when Jacelyn Slate and her wife celebrated Valentine’s Day with a new, furry addition. The couple had spent time wandering around the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown when they found themselves in The Pet Zone. They quickly fell in love with a nine-month-old Sharpei-Beagle and made the decision to purchase the puppy they named “Ollie.”
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
newyorkupstate.com
Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts
Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
