Aurora, NE

KSNB Local4

13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase

NEAR SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A 13-year-old girl from Colorado is in custody following a Monday night car chase in Buffalo County. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw an eastbound SUV traveling about 35 miles an hour on Interstate 80. The trooper tried a traffic stop about four miles east of the Kearney exit, but the vehicle pulled away and continued eastbound at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
AURORA, NE
AZFamily

Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
GOODYEAR, AZ
KSNB Local4

GIPD arrests two women for drug possession

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested after assaulting police officer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On January 15th, Grand Island Police report they stopped 18-year old Kelvin Macedo of Hastings, after his car was pinged in suspicion with a missing person bolo put out by HPD. When officers tried to contact Macedo, he made some suspicious movements in his vehicle,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
AZFamily

Child hospitalized after shooting in Peoria neighborhood

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood on Monday afternoon. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. Arizona’s Family...
PEORIA, AZ
12news.com

Police: Buckeye man fatally shoots wife, turns himself in

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man is in police custody after fatally shooting his wife in the bedroom of their home, Buckeye police said. According to early reports, the man entered the Buckeye Police Department station around 4:45 a.m. and told officials that he had shot his wife. Officers...
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Athena Brownfield: Man arrested in Phoenix beat missing Oklahoma girl to death, court documents say

PHOENIX - A man who was arrested in Phoenix in connection to the disappearance of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl allegedly beat her to death before burying her body. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested on Jan. 12 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on a felony warrant for first-degree murder and child neglect in connection to Athena Brownfield's disappearance. Adams' wife, Alysia, was arrested in Oklahoma on two counts of child neglect.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Four people shot in Phoenix near 48th Street and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Two women and two teenagers were shot near 48th Street and Broadway Road late Sunday night, police say. Officers were first called to a townhome in the area before 11 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired and people screaming. Officers arrived at the scene and found...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix

An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

DPS: Fatal crash closes SR-287 near Coolidge

COOLIDGE, Ariz — A portion of State Route 287 near Coolidge is closed due to a fatal collision reported Monday afternoon, authorities said. The three-vehicle collision occurred near milepost 120, which is about six miles south of Coolidge. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries,...
COOLIDGE, AZ
KSNB Local4

Snow emergencies issued in Tri-Cities

HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As Nebraskans begin to prepare for upcoming snow storm, cities are putting out their plans for this latest round of winter weather. The City of Hastings has declared a snow emergency to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. The snow emergency will continue through 6 a.m. on Friday January 20 based on the latest winter weather forecast that predicts several inches of snow.
HASTINGS, NE

