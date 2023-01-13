Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
13-year-old girl caught after Buffalo Co. car chase
NEAR SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A 13-year-old girl from Colorado is in custody following a Monday night car chase in Buffalo County. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw an eastbound SUV traveling about 35 miles an hour on Interstate 80. The trooper tried a traffic stop about four miles east of the Kearney exit, but the vehicle pulled away and continued eastbound at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.
KSNB Local4
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
AZFamily
Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests two women for drug possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested after assaulting police officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On January 15th, Grand Island Police report they stopped 18-year old Kelvin Macedo of Hastings, after his car was pinged in suspicion with a missing person bolo put out by HPD. When officers tried to contact Macedo, he made some suspicious movements in his vehicle,...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s Arizona driver’s license placed on “hold” by state of Texas; state pursuing a 23-year-old ticket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Reba Petters says she gets goose bumps when she thinks about her October wedding and the man she married. “He looked so handsome in his tux,” Reba told On Your Side as she looked at her wedding photos. Now that she’s tied the knot,...
Chandler woman facing abuse charges after toddler allegedly ingests meth
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz — A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after police officers recovered evidence suggesting her 18-month-old child may have overdosed on methamphetamine. Miranda Reidhead was taken into custody in Queen Creek after the child was found unresponsive and had to be rushed to the hospital, court records show.
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after shooting in Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood on Monday afternoon. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. Arizona’s Family...
12news.com
Police: Buckeye man fatally shoots wife, turns himself in
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man is in police custody after fatally shooting his wife in the bedroom of their home, Buckeye police said. According to early reports, the man entered the Buckeye Police Department station around 4:45 a.m. and told officials that he had shot his wife. Officers...
fox10phoenix.com
Athena Brownfield: Man arrested in Phoenix beat missing Oklahoma girl to death, court documents say
PHOENIX - A man who was arrested in Phoenix in connection to the disappearance of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl allegedly beat her to death before burying her body. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested on Jan. 12 near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on a felony warrant for first-degree murder and child neglect in connection to Athena Brownfield's disappearance. Adams' wife, Alysia, was arrested in Oklahoma on two counts of child neglect.
Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
ABC 15 News
Four people shot in Phoenix near 48th Street and Broadway Road
PHOENIX — Two women and two teenagers were shot near 48th Street and Broadway Road late Sunday night, police say. Officers were first called to a townhome in the area before 11 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired and people screaming. Officers arrived at the scene and found...
Phoenix woman charged for microwave repairs despite warranty
If you bought a home warranty, you expect it's going to cover appliances if they break down. Doris and her husband own a home in Laveen and bought a home warranty just in case there was an issue.
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
KTAR.com
Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead
PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix
An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
4 women, including 2 teens, injured in south Phoenix townhome shooting
PHOENIX — Four women, including two teenagers, were shot Sunday night inside a townhome in south Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived they found four women...
DPS: Fatal crash closes SR-287 near Coolidge
COOLIDGE, Ariz — A portion of State Route 287 near Coolidge is closed due to a fatal collision reported Monday afternoon, authorities said. The three-vehicle collision occurred near milepost 120, which is about six miles south of Coolidge. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries,...
AZFamily
Teen dead, another in jail following shooting outside west Phoenix convenience store
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
KSNB Local4
Snow emergencies issued in Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As Nebraskans begin to prepare for upcoming snow storm, cities are putting out their plans for this latest round of winter weather. The City of Hastings has declared a snow emergency to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. The snow emergency will continue through 6 a.m. on Friday January 20 based on the latest winter weather forecast that predicts several inches of snow.
