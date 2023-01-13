ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

shelbycountypost.com

Fire destroys Shelby County home

A weekend fire left a rural Shelby County home as a suspected total loss. The Morristown Fire Department responded to 7763 North 500 East to a home that’s roof was fully engulfed when they arrived. The resident was out of the home when fire crews arrived. Initially, firemen went...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville firemen responded to Penn Station Monday

Shelbyville firemen were called to a restaurant Monday morning to help with a serious smoke issue. The Shelbyville Fire Department says a problem with the HVAC at Penn Station, 2558 E. State Road 44, led to smoke inside the restaurant. Photo by Richard Romanoski.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTHR

Fishers police investigating fatal crash

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a crash at a major intersection Tuesday night that resulted in one death. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Fishers police tell 13News the collision involved two vehicles and was being investigated as...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 found dead in trailer fire at Madison County campground

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a trailer after it caught fire at a campground in Madison County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire with entrapment at the Glo Wood Campground in the 9000 block of West 700 South, according to the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Township Fire Territory.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville police investigating armed robbery

The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Subway Sunday evening. Authorities said they responded around 7:55 p.m. to Subway, 17021 Clover Road, after a male suspect entered the front door, approached two employees and demanded money. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, according to police, who said there were no injuries.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting on the city's east side. Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
INDIANA STATE
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE

(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road

An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

