shelbycountypost.com
Fire destroys Shelby County home
A weekend fire left a rural Shelby County home as a suspected total loss. The Morristown Fire Department responded to 7763 North 500 East to a home that’s roof was fully engulfed when they arrived. The resident was out of the home when fire crews arrived. Initially, firemen went...
wrtv.com
Sinkhole that shut down McCarty Street in Downtown Indy happened during 'planned utility relocation, DPW said
INDIANAPOLIS — A sinkhole has shut down a busy downtown Indianapolis street for at least 24 hours. McCarty Street between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street is shut down after after the street collapsed Monday afternoon. According to a foreman at the cleanup site, the sinkhole crosses the entire street...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville firemen responded to Penn Station Monday
Shelbyville firemen were called to a restaurant Monday morning to help with a serious smoke issue. The Shelbyville Fire Department says a problem with the HVAC at Penn Station, 2558 E. State Road 44, led to smoke inside the restaurant. Photo by Richard Romanoski.
Madison County residents fed up with semi drivers destroying their property
On January 2, a semi drug a boulder nearly half a mile down 1050 South. Folks living on the Madison County Road tell WRTV this happens a lot and causes property damage.
Fishers police investigating fatal crash
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a crash at a major intersection Tuesday night that resulted in one death. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Fishers police tell 13News the collision involved two vehicles and was being investigated as...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Traffic stop leads to felony drug charge; Driver crashes, leaves scene
MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown man, 20-year-old Benjamin Goldfarb, faces a felony and two misdemeanors for drug possession after crashing his car in poor weather conditions earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Jan. 3, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Griggs responded to a crash on State Road...
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
WISH-TV
Police arrest woman following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
WISH-TV
1 found dead in trailer fire at Madison County campground
PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a trailer after it caught fire at a campground in Madison County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire with entrapment at the Glo Wood Campground in the 9000 block of West 700 South, according to the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Township Fire Territory.
Father arrested after toddler seen with gun on television in Beech Grove
A 45-year-old man has been arrested and faces neglect charges after a toddler was seen on television wielding a handgun.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-465 ramp in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on an I-465 ramp in Lawrence on Sunday night. Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said the pedestrian was walking from the ramp from 56th Street to I-465 South when they were hit at around 9 p.m. The...
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
Police are investigating after 1 person was shot in Broad Ripple.
Current Publishing
Noblesville police investigating armed robbery
The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Subway Sunday evening. Authorities said they responded around 7:55 p.m. to Subway, 17021 Clover Road, after a male suspect entered the front door, approached two employees and demanded money. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, according to police, who said there were no injuries.
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Man arrested after witnesses report fight at Bloomington Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday night after witnesses say he and another male were in a fight at Walmart, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were called about 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart at 3585 W. State Road 45. That’s west...
IMPD: 1 injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was injured early Tuesday in a shooting on the city's east side. Around 1:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of North Boehning Street, near East 30th Street and North Post Road.
BISSELL recalls thousands of their wet-dry vacuums
BISSELL is recalling 65,000 of the BISSEL Cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums due to them being a fire hazard.
korncountry.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
shelbycountypost.com
Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road
An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Animal cruelty investigation underway after dead, starving animals found at Hancock County farm
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An extreme case of animal cruelty is under investigation in Hancock County. Olivia Head with Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary told 13News she witnessed dozens of animals dead, injured or starved. "We've worked a lot of cases and I'll definitely say this is one of the worst," said Head.
