Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 continues to be a wild ride for professional wrestling. But that’s for the news cycle; tonight, NXT makes its way toward Vengeance Day on February 4th. Tonight’s show will see Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne address their both facing Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, while Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will speak about their steel cage NXT Championship match at the PPV. In the ring, Apollo Crews and Axiom will face Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams while Sol Ruca battles Alba Fyre. And Briggs & Jensen will seek revenge against Gallus for their attack last week. Sounds like a fun show.

6 HOURS AGO