Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley Comments On Working With New Talent, New RAW is XXX Merchandise, WWE Playlist Looks At Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley commented on working with fresh talent, as she teamed with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan at live events this past weekend. She wrote: “Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai and myself vs Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and...
411mania.com
Vinny Pacifico On His NXT Experience, Facing Powerhouse Hobbs On AEW Dark: Elevation
Vinny Pacifico has worked matches in NXT and on AEW Dark, and he recently discussed his experiences with both. The indie star recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On his AEW Dark: Elevation match against Powerhouse Hobbs: “It was incredible....
411mania.com
Frankie Kazarian Details His Decision to Leave AEW & Sign With Impact
Frankie Kazarian announced his signing with Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, and he recently discussed his decision to leave AEW for the company. Kazarian spoke with PWInsider for a new interview discussing his decision to request his AEW release, wanting to do things the right way, and more. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.17.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with New Year’s Evil and now all roads lead to Vengeance Day in about two and a half weeks. The show will feature Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Grayson Waller in a cage match but we’re going to need more than that. There is a lot of potential for the rest of the show though and we should hear more this week. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
A new report lists two NXT stars as backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Cincinnati. PWInsider reports that Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are both at the show and are likely to work matches for WWE Main Event before the show. We’ll have the WWE Main Event...
diva-dirt.com
Candice Michelle Hopes For Royal Rumble Appearance
Candice Michelle is hoping to appear in the Royal Rumble!. Recently, the former WWE Women’s Champion sat down with DS Shin of Ring the Belle to countdown her Top 5 Moments of her career. Michelle worked with WWE from 2004 to 2009 and was a Diva Search contestant. She returned to the ring in 2017 to have a retirement match against Lisa Marie Varon at a House of Hardcore event. A match which she was victorious.
411mania.com
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show
– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
411mania.com
Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that two more WWE legends are set to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23. According to the report, Shawn Michaels and Tatanka are both set for the show. This comes after previous reports stated that X-Pac and Kane are also scheduled to appear. Tatanka confirmed he was invited to the taping on his Facebook.
411mania.com
The Rock Comments on Potential WWE Sale
– As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on CNBC today to promote his ZOA Energy Drink brand. During the interview, he was asked about reported WWE sale that appears to be in the works. You can view a clip and some highlights of The Rock’s comments below:
411mania.com
Update On Vince McMahon After WWE Return, Reportedly Already Trying To Affect Creative
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.
411mania.com
DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 Tour Results 1.13.23: New Universal Champion, More
The latest stop in DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 tour took place on Friday in Tokyo, and it saw a new Universal Champion crowned plus more. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on Wrestle Universe, below per Cagematch.net:. * Jun Akiyama, Tetsuya Endo & Yusuke...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
AEW News: Brody King Sells His Beard in New Ethan Page Vlog, Isiah Kassidy Releases New Vlog, Elevation Video Highlights
– AEW star Isiah Kassidy released a new vlog this week:. – Ethan Page showed Brody King trying to sell his beard on WhatNot in his latest vlog:. – AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
411mania.com
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)
A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
411mania.com
Update on Anna Jay Following Powerbomb On AEW Rampage
In a scary moment on last Friday’s AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale gave Anna Jay a powerbomb off the ramp. It was meant to be through a table, but they appeared to overshoot that and Jay landed directly on the floor. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted...
411mania.com
RJ City on If It Was Ever Brought Up for Him to Wrestle in AEW, Bringing Hey! (EW) to TV
– Comedy Store Wrestling, Hey! (EW) host RJ City discussed if there was any talk of ever having him wrestle in AEW and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. RJ City on potentially wrestling in AEW: “It was never brought up. It has not been brought up. They do know that I wrestle. I also think I’m very happy to do something different. There’s plenty of wrestling on the show. There’s amazing wrestlers on that roster.”
411mania.com
Santino Marella On His Decision To Join Impact, If He Spoke With WWE Or AEW First
Santino Marella is now with Impact Wrestling, and he recently discussed his decision to join the company. Marella, who debuted for the company at Hard to Kill last Friday, spoke with The Dave Van Auken Show about coming on board Impact and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 1.17.23
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 continues to be a wild ride for professional wrestling. But that’s for the news cycle; tonight, NXT makes its way toward Vengeance Day on February 4th. Tonight’s show will see Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne address their both facing Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, while Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will speak about their steel cage NXT Championship match at the PPV. In the ring, Apollo Crews and Axiom will face Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams while Sol Ruca battles Alba Fyre. And Briggs & Jensen will seek revenge against Gallus for their attack last week. Sounds like a fun show.
411mania.com
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Night Seven Results: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More
Dragon Gate held the seventh stop on their Open The New Year Gate tour on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the Kanazawa show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:. – BxB Hulk, Kota Minoura & Minorita def. BIG BOSS Shimizu, Jason Lee & Kzy.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins: ‘Really Feel Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year’
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins expressed his desire to headline WrestleMania 39 this year via Twitter. Rollins wrote earlier today, “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.” You can view his message below. WWE WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event on April 1-2. The event will...
Comments / 0