ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

Local Woman Arrested by Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Check

Greenwich Police arrested a local woman by a felony warrant at her home on Friday. Linda Marie Ciuro, 60, was wanted for Larceny 3 for an incident stemming back to last October. Police say on that day they responded to the First Bank of Greenwich in Cos Cob on a...
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Teens Crash Stolen Car: Trio Nabbed After Fleeing In Trumbull

Three teens have been charged after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen car, crashing, and then running away in an attempt to escape. The three were nabbed in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 17 On Friday, Jan. 13, after an officer noticed a Kia Optima in the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull Mall that had been reported stolen out of New York City.
TRUMBULL, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Woman Charged with Criminal Mischief after Damaging Vehicle in Cos Cob

On January 10 around 10:30pm Greenwich Police responded to Valley Road in Cos Cob on a report of vandalism. During the course of investigation police determined that Isabel Delacruz, 34, of White Plains, NY, had damaged the victim’s vehicle out of anger after finding her boyfriend at the victim’s residence.
GREENWICH, CT
longisland.com

Police Report Multiple Arrests in Nassau County for Sale of Alcohol, Tobacco Products to Minors

Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Homeless Man Killed in Assault on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a homeless person during an assault in Bridgeport on Wednesday. Authorities said they responded to 804 Fairfield Ave. for a reported assault. Responding officers found 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, who's homeless, suffering from a head injury. Engeldrum died of his injuries...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Teen Duo Charged After Violent, Public Shootout In Yonkers, Police Say

Two teens are facing multiple charges after they exchanged gunfire on a public street in Westchester County, police said. The shootout happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 8:30 p.m., when police in Yonkers responded to Garfield Street where they found one of the teens with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and an investigation into the shooting was started, Yonkers Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
YONKERS, NY
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Deadly Pedestrian Crash in Bridgeport

Police are investigating after a deadly pedestrian crash in Bridgeport Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street at about 10:45 a.m. A witness called police and said a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry that fled the scene. Responding...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags In Hamptons Sentenced

A 34-year-old woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash: SUV Slams Into Metal Beam On I-95 In Darien

A Connecticut man was killed in Darien in a single-car crash on I-95. The crash took place around 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, in the area of Exit 12 on I-95. According to the Connecticut State Police, when troopers arrived on the scene they found a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze under the metal beam guard rail on the right shoulder.
DARIEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Second Suspect Charged In Connection To Xtra Mart Robbery In Ansonia

ANSONIA — Police last week charged an 18-year-old man from New Haven in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Police did not release the suspect’s name because he was a juvenile at the time the crime happened. He’s charged with first-degree...
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

State, Local Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Brookfield Woman

Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday.
BROOKFIELD, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy