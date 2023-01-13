Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Know Them? Trio Wanted For Stealing Wallet At Stamford Restaurant, Police Say
Police in Stamford are asking the public for help identifying three people who allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse at a local restaurant.The incident took place in Stamford on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Mecha Noodle Bar, at 151 Broad St., when the woman reported her wallet was stolen from …
greenwichfreepress.com
Local Woman Arrested by Felony Warrant for Fraudulent Check
Greenwich Police arrested a local woman by a felony warrant at her home on Friday. Linda Marie Ciuro, 60, was wanted for Larceny 3 for an incident stemming back to last October. Police say on that day they responded to the First Bank of Greenwich in Cos Cob on a...
Teens Crash Stolen Car: Trio Nabbed After Fleeing In Trumbull
Three teens have been charged after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen car, crashing, and then running away in an attempt to escape. The three were nabbed in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 17 On Friday, Jan. 13, after an officer noticed a Kia Optima in the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull Mall that had been reported stolen out of New York City.
greenwichfreepress.com
Woman Charged with Criminal Mischief after Damaging Vehicle in Cos Cob
On January 10 around 10:30pm Greenwich Police responded to Valley Road in Cos Cob on a report of vandalism. During the course of investigation police determined that Isabel Delacruz, 34, of White Plains, NY, had damaged the victim’s vehicle out of anger after finding her boyfriend at the victim’s residence.
Crowds Of Fighting Teens At Trumbull Mall Cause Police To Call Reinforcements
Large crowds of fighting teens at the Westfield Trumbull Mall caused police to call in reinforcements after the juveniles kept coming back inside after being expelled. The incident began around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, when police responded to the mall for reports of several large fights involving knives, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police.
longisland.com
Police Report Multiple Arrests in Nassau County for Sale of Alcohol, Tobacco Products to Minors
Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
Contractor Steals $80K Worth Of Designer Watches From Nassau County Homes, Police Say
A Long Island contractor is facing charges after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer watches from customers’ homes. Javier Velez-Gomes, age 43, of Massapequa, was arrested Friday, Jan. 13, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Investigators said he was hired to install wallpaper at...
3 men arrested after robbery at LI store: officials
Three men were arrested over the weekend following a robbery at a Long Island store, authorities said.
NBC Connecticut
Homeless Man Killed in Assault on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport
Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a homeless person during an assault in Bridgeport on Wednesday. Authorities said they responded to 804 Fairfield Ave. for a reported assault. Responding officers found 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, who's homeless, suffering from a head injury. Engeldrum died of his injuries...
Teen Duo Charged After Violent, Public Shootout In Yonkers, Police Say
Two teens are facing multiple charges after they exchanged gunfire on a public street in Westchester County, police said. The shootout happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 8:30 p.m., when police in Yonkers responded to Garfield Street where they found one of the teens with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was then taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, and an investigation into the shooting was started, Yonkers Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
trumbulltimes.com
Prosecutor: Greenwich man was going 86 mph when he killed Stamford restaurant workers in hit-and-run
STAMFORD — A Greenwich man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run crash was arraigned Tuesday as the friends and family members of the victims filled the courtroom behind him. Judge Kevin Randolph deemed Michael Talbot, 24, “a flight risk” and a potential danger to the community prior...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Deadly Pedestrian Crash in Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a deadly pedestrian crash in Bridgeport Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street at about 10:45 a.m. A witness called police and said a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry that fled the scene. Responding...
Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags In Hamptons Sentenced
A 34-year-old woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
Fatal crash into I-95 guard rail in Darien under investigation
DARIEN, Conn. — A New Haven man died in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Dairen on Monday morning. Around 5 a.m., state police responded to I-95 north near Exit 12 for a report of a one-car crash. Police found one car under the metal beam guard rail...
Fatal Crash: SUV Slams Into Metal Beam On I-95 In Darien
A Connecticut man was killed in Darien in a single-car crash on I-95. The crash took place around 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, in the area of Exit 12 on I-95. According to the Connecticut State Police, when troopers arrived on the scene they found a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze under the metal beam guard rail on the right shoulder.
New Haven Independent
Second Suspect Charged In Connection To Xtra Mart Robbery In Ansonia
ANSONIA — Police last week charged an 18-year-old man from New Haven in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Police did not release the suspect’s name because he was a juvenile at the time the crime happened. He’s charged with first-degree...
Police seek witnesses after Torrington man crashes into tree, dies in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are seeking witnesses of a crash that left a Torrington man dead in Litchfield Monday night. According to state police, 24-year-old Dominique Ehlinger of Torrington was traveling in a Jeep on Reder Road around 8:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, […]
State, Local Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Brookfield Woman
Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday.
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
