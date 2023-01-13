ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available

With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels, likely because of the amount of financial assistance still available for certain homeowners. The state’s Homeowner...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor

Democrat Josh Shapiro took the oath of office Tuesday to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, placing his hand on a stack of three Jewish Bibles at Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony outside the state Capitol to cap his blowout win in November’s election. Shapiro, 49, takes over in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

In-hospital mortality rates are up while readmissions decline, shows latest Pennsylvania performance report

New statewide data finds deaths related to conditions like sepsis, heart attacks, and respiratory failure increased in Pennsylvania’s hospitals. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency, published its annual hospital performance report last month, which shows that in-hospital mortality rates rose during the last five years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Court greenlights holding Pa. House special elections Feb. 7

A Pennsylvania court ruled Friday that special elections to fill three vacancies in Democratic-leaning state House districts will be held together next month, with partisan control of the chamber at stake. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel sided with the House’s Democratic floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, who had...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Shapiro taps ex-lawmakers, university officials for Cabinet

Two just-retired state lawmakers will help fill out the Cabinet of the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who also said Thursday that he will pluck a pair of nominees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University who each held senior federal government posts. Former Republican Sen. Pat Browne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Meek Mill among hundreds pardoned by Pa. Gov. Wolf

This story originally appeared on 6abc. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008. “I got pardoned today …, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!,” Mill tweeted. Wolf has issued more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pa. state Senate delays Philly DA’s impeachment trial amid court case

Pennsylvania’s state Senate voted Wednesday to postpone a trial seeking to remove Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney on the heels of a court ruling that said the impeachment articles don’t meet the constitutionally required standard. The motion was approved unanimously in the Republican-controlled Senate and indefinitely postpones the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor

Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

How a constitutional amendment gets on the ballot in Pennsylvania

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had rejected several of their attempts to roll back decisions his administration made during the pandemic to close businesses, implement a mask mandate, and order schools to provide classes online rather than in person.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Shapiro names picks for agriculture, parks and environmental agencies

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor’s Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy