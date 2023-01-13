Read full article on original website
With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available
With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels, likely because of the amount of financial assistance still available for certain homeowners. The state’s Homeowner...
Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor
Democrat Josh Shapiro took the oath of office Tuesday to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, placing his hand on a stack of three Jewish Bibles at Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony outside the state Capitol to cap his blowout win in November’s election. Shapiro, 49, takes over in the...
Secrecy has dominated Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working to ensure Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has a smooth transition from attorney general to head of the nation’s fifth-most populous state. Their mission: reviewing state agency business and making recommendations to...
Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
Delaware officials to testify under oath at state Senate hearing on lead pollution in schools
Delaware’s error-plagued program to test for lead in water at K-12 schools, its delayed and clumsy reporting of the results, new testing being conducted now, and plans to protect children from poisoning will be the topic of an upcoming state Senate hearing. State Sen. Sarah McBride, chair of the...
Here’s what we know about the classified documents found at Biden’s home and office
President Biden is facing a Department of Justice investigation after his lawyers found classified documents at his Delaware residence and an office in Washington, D.C. They were found in multiple instances, with a White House lawyer announcing on Saturday that five more pages had been found at Biden’s home.
In-hospital mortality rates are up while readmissions decline, shows latest Pennsylvania performance report
New statewide data finds deaths related to conditions like sepsis, heart attacks, and respiratory failure increased in Pennsylvania’s hospitals. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency, published its annual hospital performance report last month, which shows that in-hospital mortality rates rose during the last five years.
Pennsylvania sets drinking water standards on two ‘forever chemical’ PFAS compounds
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection adopted new limits on two of the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t naturally break down in the environment, PFAS compounds are linked to serious health issues, including some cancers. The...
How Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry gained the potential power to influence a federal investigation involving himself
This story originally appeared on WITF. It took 15 rounds of voting over three days – the most in 164 years – to elect Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker last week. To gain enough votes to claim victory, he made many key concessions to Republican Congressman Scott Perry and the Trump-aligned House Freedom Caucus he heads.
Delaware social service providers prepare for reduction in pandemic-era extra help
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Earlier this month, Governor John Carney issued his eleventh extension of the Public...
Pennsylvania Senate bill aims to undo 2023 gas tax increase
Pennsylvania’s state Senate on Wednesday voted to undo an automatic wholesale tax increase on gasoline and diesel that kicks in this year in an effort to prevent motorists from paying more per gallon. The vote, 29-19, sent the bill to the state House of Representatives, where a partisan fight...
Court greenlights holding Pa. House special elections Feb. 7
A Pennsylvania court ruled Friday that special elections to fill three vacancies in Democratic-leaning state House districts will be held together next month, with partisan control of the chamber at stake. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel sided with the House’s Democratic floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, who had...
Shapiro taps ex-lawmakers, university officials for Cabinet
Two just-retired state lawmakers will help fill out the Cabinet of the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who also said Thursday that he will pluck a pair of nominees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University who each held senior federal government posts. Former Republican Sen. Pat Browne...
Tom Wolf’s time as Pa. governor is almost over. Here’s what he’ll be remembered for.
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Gov. Tom Wolf began and ended his eight years in the state’s top job with the same mantra: He was not a conventional politician. Talk to his allies and opponents, and that reputation rings true in at least one way: The Democrat...
Meek Mill among hundreds pardoned by Pa. Gov. Wolf
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008. “I got pardoned today …, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!,” Mill tweeted. Wolf has issued more...
Pa. state Senate delays Philly DA’s impeachment trial amid court case
Pennsylvania’s state Senate voted Wednesday to postpone a trial seeking to remove Philadelphia’s progressive district attorney on the heels of a court ruling that said the impeachment articles don’t meet the constitutionally required standard. The motion was approved unanimously in the Republican-controlled Senate and indefinitely postpones the...
Constitutional amendments pose test to incoming Pa. governor
Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Senate on Wednesday kicked off the new legislative session by pushing through a trio of proposed constitutional amendments that sparked a partisan fight and poses a challenge to the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro. The proposals, if approved by the state House of Representatives, would...
How a constitutional amendment gets on the ballot in Pennsylvania
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. In 2020, Pennsylvania Republicans grew deeply frustrated with the normal legislative process. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had rejected several of their attempts to roll back decisions his administration made during the pandemic to close businesses, implement a mask mandate, and order schools to provide classes online rather than in person.
A losing Republican candidate in N.M. is charged over shootings at homes of Democrats
Solomon Peña, who unsuccessfully ran for a state House seat in New Mexico as a Republican last November, was arrested Monday in Albuquerque for allegedly paying four men to shoot at the homes of four elected officials, police said. They say Peña paid $500 — and that he took part in one shooting himself.
Shapiro names picks for agriculture, parks and environmental agencies
Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor’s Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters. Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.
