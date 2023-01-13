Read full article on original website
Bicyclist hit, killed by driver in Charlottesville
A bicyclist is dead after police say they were hit by a car on Ivy Road near the University of Virginia's campus is Charlottesville.
wina.com
Shots fired at Cherry Ave. and Hanover St.
Incident Summary: A shots fired incident was reported to Charlottesville Police on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM. The reported incident occurred on January 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM, at Cherry Avenue and Hanover Street Charlottesville, VA . On January 16, 2023, at approximately 4:37 PM, Charlottesville Police responded to...
NBC 29 News
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of a Charlottesville man who has been missing for more than six months is asking the community for help. John Milton Harris III was last seen on July 1, 2022. Harris is 60-years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say that...
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Johnson City shooting caught in Charlottesville
A Bristol, Tennessee man charged in a November shooting is being brought back to the region to be arraigned in Criminal Court. A report from Johnson City police said Micah Neil Turner is charged with attempted second-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 9th incident on Nathaniel Drive that left one person wounded.
Ashland business owner reacts after car left on tracks gets hit by oncoming train
A video from Virtual Railfan shows a car crossing under the arm as it's coming down and sitting on the tracks. The driver gets out and walks away -- before seconds later, a train comes crashing into the car.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Bicyclist struck, killed in accident on Ivy Road on Thursday night
A bicyclist was struck and killed in an accident in the 2100 block of Ivy Road Thursday night, according to Charlottesville Police. The bicyclist was traveling east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road at 10:55 p.m. when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle. Upon receiving treatment at the scene, they were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
cbs19news
Fatal accident kills one pedestrian
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
WSLS
Resident hospitalized, dog dead after Lynchburg house fire
RUSTBURG, Va. – One resident is in the hospital following a Lynchburg house fire Monday morning, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety. Officials report that the fire happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was marked under control about 30 minutes later.
wina.com
Kochis sworn in Charlottesville’s new chief of police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – There’s a new police chief in town. Michael Kochis was sworn in during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, making him Charlottesville’s sixth police chief since Tim Longo left in 2016. But stopping a revolving door isn’t new territory for Kochis. When he began...
cbs19news
One pedestrian killed, another hurt in traffic incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was killed. According to police, units responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road East around 6:50 p.m. Friday. Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the area.
Greene resident arraigned in Madison Circuit Court; bench trial set for March 22
A Dyke man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase following a routine traffic stop back on September 3, 2022 waived formal arraignment, Wednesday, in Madison County Circuit Court. Brandon William Fitzner, 29, pled not guilty to three felony counts and three misdemeanor charges. The alleged charges include: Two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drugs; Reckless Driving – disregard police command to stop; eluding; Driving on a revoked license; Reckless driving – endangering life or limb of another; Possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a summary of events Virginia State Police Trooper TR Yowell attempted to stop Fitzner’s white sedan on U.S. Route 29 North near Prince Michel Vineyard because the...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Home Depot shoplifting suspect
According to police, the man pictured shoplifted from a Home Depot at the Harrison Crossing shopping center on the 5700 block of Plank Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt sedan.
Sperryville wreck sends one to Fauquier Hospital
A three-vehicle crash in Sperryville on Saturday, January 7, 2023 sent one driver to Fauquier Hospital with minor injuries. According to a police report provided today by Virginia State Police, Jennifer Krajewski, 51, of Alexandria attempted turning right onto Main Street in the vicinity of Sperrville Volunteer Rescue from eastbound Lee Highway. The 2004 Honda Civic she drove collided with a westbound 2012 Mack truck. The impact caused the Honda to collide with a northbound 2014 2014 Chevrolet Cruz that was stopped at a stop sign. The driver of the Mack, a 25-year-old Luray male was not injured in the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 27-year-old Luray female also was not injured. The area of the wreck has been addressed in a recent Virginia Office of Intermodal Growth and Accountability Planning Technical Assistant Program (GAP) study, that stated road improvements in the area would benefit vehicular and pedestrian traffic. All three drivers wore seat belts the report stated. Krajewski was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way. No court appearance has been established yet in Rappahannock County General District Court. The crash remains under investigation.
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities conclude an investigation of assault
Page County Authorities announced the conclusion of an investigation involving indecent liberties and sexual assault. On Dec. 13, 2022 a joint sexual assault investigation was initiated by the Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and Luray Police Department (LPD) which resulted in the arrest of Tony Lee McNear. McNear is...
NBC 29 News
Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area. The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One dead as vehicle strikes two pedestrians in Albemarle County
A vehicle struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road on Friday night, killing one, according to Albemarle County Police. The other pedestrian was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment as a result of the 6:48 p.m. accident. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly cooperating...
wsvaonline.com
Crash victims name released
Virginia State Police have released the name of the driver who died in that multi-vehicle crash earlier this week in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller explained the incident occurred just before six o’clock Monday evening. The driver of the Dodge, 27-year-old Ruben Valdez the Third of Waco, Texas,...
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
