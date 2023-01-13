Read full article on original website
Is Montana Filled With Thieves? Theft Across United States High
Today, I started thinking about the amount of shoplifting in our area and theft in general. After we were hit by a thief a few months ago here at Townsquare, I knew there had to be numbers to show how bad it really is... The Five Finger Discount. Across the...
5 Best Made In Montana Cheeses That Will Make Locals Proud
I find it odd that Montana isn't known more for its dairy products. This state is home to some of the finest cheeses that money can buy. Clean air, healthy cows, and talented artisans make Montana cheese something worth exploring. What kind of cheese is made in Montana? Quite a...
mtpr.org
The Session Week 2: Taxes, missing persons and child welfare
Bills to reform Montana tax policy, support missing persons search efforts and overhaul Child Protective Services move through the Legislature. Host Mara Silvers and reporters Ellis Juhlin and Shaylee Ragar discuss the legislation they're watching this week — along with the schisms between and within the parties that are starting to form.
Speaker of the House Says Montanans Should Get Two $500 Checks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday and answered questions from listeners about what’s happening in the Montana Legislature. Regier said the emphasis is on tax relief for Montanans. Lots of Talk about...
The Best Elementary School In Montana Will Blow Your Mind
When it comes to learning, you want your child to get the best education possible. If you're raising a family in Montana, your schooling options can be limited depending on where you live. While there are private school options, they're spread out across the state. That means your child will likely be enrolled in a public school in the area.
focushillsboro.com
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
Lake Powell Water Level Update as Arizona City Begins to Conserve Water
Lake Powell's levels have been steadily decreasing over a 10-year period.
Cozy Montana Cabin Was Named One Of the Best In America
Sometimes you want to get away from people, work, and the constant information overload that happens every day. Occasionally you want to enjoy what's around you and have some peace. This cabin could help. Montana is where you can get away from everyone and spend quality time in the wilderness....
Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing
Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Wyoming Wants Electric Car Sales Banned. Is Montana To Follow?
In an article from USA Today a few days ago, Wyoming lawmakers are aiming to ban sales of new electric cars in the state. Fossil Fuels Are The Best Fuels Because... Workers!. According to a group of Wyoming lawmakers, electric vehicles hinder the state's ability to trade with other states. I'm not clear on how that works, but I'm not a career politician.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana
Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
pinonpost.com
Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana
Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
Four Dumb Reasons Why People Hate Montana
Montana might not be the most glamorous state, but people tend to come up with ridiculous reasons why they hate Big Sky Country. Montana is a place where many people tend to kick back and try to enjoy all the beauty they have around. Whether you are an avid fan of wildlife, scenery, or a good old-fashioned beer, Montana has a lot to offer. My folks moved to Montana because they were tired of Tacoma and wanted my siblings and me to live where we could enjoy ourselves and not worry about the big city life.
New Bill Would Help Montanans House Their Families
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 13, 2023, a pro-housing bill had its first hearing in the state Legislature. Senate Bill 158 would allow families to transfer ownership of properties located within subdivisions to other family members. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth who is also the President of the Montana Senate.
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
8 Exclusive Montana Events You Don’t Want to Miss in 2023
It's the start of a new year, and it's a great time to start planning all of your summer adventures. Here are a few events in Montana that you don't want to miss this year. Montana is full of fun unique events that you can't find anywhere else in the world. You can experience a lot of different things without leaving the state. There have already been a lot of events announced for 2023 in Montana, and there's more to come.
