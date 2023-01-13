Read full article on original website
Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek takes office
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Treasurer Vivek Malek officially became Missouri's first non-white state officeholder during a Tuesday ceremony. The 45-year-old attorney from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood took the oath of office surrounded by family and at least 200 supporters. He's an immigrant from northern India.
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
California sees extensive storm damage as weather calms
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday. Tallying the damage will take time, but the number of houses and...
North Central Texas Council of Governments Awards Contract to Enable Payver to Map Work Zones for WZDx Throughout Texas and the Nation
DALLAS - January 16, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) Today, Blyncsy, Inc. announced that the North Central Texas Council of Governments ("NCTCOG") awarded a contract to Blyncsy for its Payver technology to monitor construction zones in real time. Blyncsy will publish detected work zones to the Federal Highway Administration's Work Zone Data Exchange, also known as the WZDx data feed. Utilizing Blyncsy's AI-based maintenance detections, users will be able to make harmonized work zone data available for third-party use as part of the Work Zone Data Exchange. The new ability to openly share work zone data from roads will increase safety and efficiency for drivers, construction workers, and transportation employees and provide critical data to advance the upcoming development of autonomous vehicles.
