Bethel, AK

hawaiinewsnow.com

After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police asks public to help identify hit-and-run suspect

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the operator of a vehicle involved in a hit and run traffic collision that occurred in a retail store parking lot located in the 16-0000 block of Orchidland Drive in the Puna District. Puna Patrol officers responded to...
alaskasnewssource.com

Miss Alaska Teen USA and Miss Alaska USA 2023

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD. Updated: 20 hours ago.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer

PALMER, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Human trafficking awareness in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The crime of human trafficking affects the safety, health, and dignity of millions of people around the world, including Alaska. Most of victims are women and girls, LGBTQI+ individuals, vulnerable migrants, and those in historically marginalized and undeserved communities, according to a press release from the White House.
ALASKA STATE
NBCMontana

Crashes create hazards on I-90, U.S. 212

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are a few road hazards reported on Montana roadways this morning. 0.25 mile east of Nine Mile Road-Exit 82 (between Huson and Ninemile)- Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice. MDT reports the following on U.S. 212:. 7 miles west...
MONTANA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

State seeks clarity on federal opinions addressing the placement of native lands into trust after ANCSA

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - With five different opinions issued by three different Solicitors of Indian Affairs in the U.S. Department of the Interior over the past several years, confusion exists over whether the 51-year-old Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) extinguished the federal government’s ability to take lands into trust in Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

‘It’s just a damn roller coaster. It’s a freaking nightmare’: Alaskan mother wants justice after daughter’s death in treatment center Outside

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time mother and daughter spoke was Thanksgiving. Raiden Toms-Moonin, 15, who was getting treatment at the Oak Plains Academy in Tennessee, was having a hard time being away from her family in Alaska so she spoke to her mother, Margaret Moonin by phone. “She...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl

Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

ARPA funds investigation

The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 16, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Tanner crab fishermen consider their options as low prices keep them...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD

ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Alaska Legislature to face familiar challenges this year

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature convenes for a new session Tuesday with a bipartisan coalition controlling the Senate for the first time in over a decade, a divided House struggling to organize for the third straight term and a newly reelected Republican governor who said he’s interested in working with lawmakers and “problem solving.” There is also a large freshmen class, and a list of familiar challenges: Dwindling savings. Oil prices well below heights reached last year. Unresolved questions about what size dividend should be paid to residents from Alaska’s nest-egg oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund....
ALASKA STATE

