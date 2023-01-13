Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will continue Tuesday, more than five years after the crime. The lengthy process for what seemed like an open-and-shut case has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and community — and local Republicans said it proves Hawaii should adopt a “felony murder” law like those in the rest of the country.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police asks public to help identify hit-and-run suspect
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the operator of a vehicle involved in a hit and run traffic collision that occurred in a retail store parking lot located in the 16-0000 block of Orchidland Drive in the Puna District. Puna Patrol officers responded to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Miss Alaska Teen USA and Miss Alaska USA 2023
FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Alaskans celebrate life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD. Updated: 20 hours ago.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Human trafficking awareness in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The crime of human trafficking affects the safety, health, and dignity of millions of people around the world, including Alaska. Most of victims are women and girls, LGBTQI+ individuals, vulnerable migrants, and those in historically marginalized and undeserved communities, according to a press release from the White House.
NBCMontana
Crashes create hazards on I-90, U.S. 212
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are a few road hazards reported on Montana roadways this morning. 0.25 mile east of Nine Mile Road-Exit 82 (between Huson and Ninemile)- Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice. MDT reports the following on U.S. 212:. 7 miles west...
alaskasnewssource.com
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
Witch hunt continues: Anchorage activist lawyer Kendall now trying to get Eastman expelled from Legislature
Scott Kendall, the lawyer who wrote Ballot Measure 2 and who was the force behind the recall attempt on Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019, has an idea for the Alaska House of Representatives: Expel Rep. David Eastman from the Legislature. The Legislature, already suffering from low esteem in the public’s...
valleynewslive.com
Last Defendant Sentenced to Serve in Federal Prison for a Large Drug Distribution Enterprise
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced that on January 13, 2023, United States District Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced 34-year-old Baquan Sledge, a/k/a Rell, a/k/a TJ, a/k/a Matthew Pierce, to serve 30 years in prison followed by three years supervised release. According to the...
KYUK
More than a shelter: Tundra Women's Coalition weighs in on its lesser known programs and community responses to violence
Advocates say that new victim’s services programs are popping up throughout the region, including a new women’s shelter in Hooper Bay. In Bethel, the Tundra Women’s Coalition (TWC) provides a shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout the region, but they offer some lesser known programs as well.
kinyradio.com
State seeks clarity on federal opinions addressing the placement of native lands into trust after ANCSA
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - With five different opinions issued by three different Solicitors of Indian Affairs in the U.S. Department of the Interior over the past several years, confusion exists over whether the 51-year-old Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) extinguished the federal government’s ability to take lands into trust in Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘It’s just a damn roller coaster. It’s a freaking nightmare’: Alaskan mother wants justice after daughter’s death in treatment center Outside
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time mother and daughter spoke was Thanksgiving. Raiden Toms-Moonin, 15, who was getting treatment at the Oak Plains Academy in Tennessee, was having a hard time being away from her family in Alaska so she spoke to her mother, Margaret Moonin by phone. “She...
Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl
Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
alaskasnewssource.com
ARPA funds investigation
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 16, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Tanner crab fishermen consider their options as low prices keep them...
Fritz Pettyjohn: Josiah Patkotak is just right for Speaker Pro Tem
After Governor Bill Sheffield and Justice Jay Rabinowitz combined to gerrymander me out of my State Senate seat, I ran for the State House in 1984, hoping to figure out a way to get revenge. I got elected, but the House Republican minority of the 14th Alaska Legislature had around...
alaskasnewssource.com
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
Alaska Legislature to face familiar challenges this year
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature convenes for a new session Tuesday with a bipartisan coalition controlling the Senate for the first time in over a decade, a divided House struggling to organize for the third straight term and a newly reelected Republican governor who said he’s interested in working with lawmakers and “problem solving.” There is also a large freshmen class, and a list of familiar challenges: Dwindling savings. Oil prices well below heights reached last year. Unresolved questions about what size dividend should be paid to residents from Alaska’s nest-egg oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund....
kdll.org
DOT will make progress on dozens of new, ongoing Peninsula road projects this year
The new year ushers in a new season of road work for the Alaska Department of Transportation. Several construction projects are ongoing or due to begin on the Kenai Peninsula in 2023, with others in early planning stages. David Post with the Alaska Department of Transportation said one of the...
Comments / 0