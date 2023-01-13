ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

fortatkinsononline.com

Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate

The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

One City Schools provides insight on closure, funding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following its announcement of the closure of its 9th and 10th grade levels, One City Schools provided more insight Saturday afternoon into its plan forward. The statement from the school system explained that it started the 2022-23 school year by offering instruction in grades pre-K through...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Up North Boutique closes W. Lakeside St. store

After two years, Up North Boutique, a retailer specializing in Northwoods-inspired apparel, jewelry, and home goods, closed its store at 404 W. Lakeside St. in Madison on Jan. 11, according to a Facebook post. “Over the past few months, we have been on the hunt for a new location, but...
MADISON, WI
Q985

Illinois Mom Thankful for Teacher Who Saved Her “Somewhat Feral” Kindergartner

The not-so-uncommon story of a little boy who was 3 when Covid shut the world down. By the time he reached 5, he was not prepared for a typical school day. Another very memorable letter was sent to us, nominating a Teacher of the Week, but this one expressed gratefulness in a very new way. A way that was new to us, but as you'll soon read, maybe this isn't as uncommon as we think.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
ibmadison.com

Former Belleville senior center director charged with embezzlement

The former director of the Sugar River Senior Center in Belleville was charged Friday with multiple counts of theft for using the center’s bank and credit card accounts to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Amanda M. Meade, 41, of...
BELLEVILLE, WI
southarkansassun.com

Madison to Continue Receiving $500 Guaranteed Income for 12 Months

The city of Madison in Wisconsin will continue to receive a $500 guaranteed income for 12 months. The first payments were already received last September 2022 and will continue until the 12 months are over. The city of Madison in Wisconsin designed a program to experiment with the effects of...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Power restored after Sunday outage in Dane County

According to Alliant Energy officials, most of the power in Oregon and Brooklyn was restored by early Sunday afternoon following a morning power outage that affected thousands of customers. The problem began just after 10 a.m. Sunday at a transformer near the Dollar General on Douglas Drive in Brooklyn. Alliant...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

South Central Wisconsin ICUs reporting high capacity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin intensive care units are nearing full capacity and according to health experts, staffing shortages are a factor. The latest Wisconsin Health Association data shows that South Central Wisconsin ICUs are at 89% capacity. WHA Workforce Senior Vice President Ann Zenk said high capacity rate...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Madison featured on upcoming episode of PBS’ ‘Places to Love’

A sixth-season episode of the PBS series Places to Love with Samantha Brown focuses on Madison and all it has to offer. During the episode, which airs on Jan. 20, Brown tours the Wisconsin State Capitol and the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus, tastes some cheese and mustard, and learns about curling with local Olympian Becca Hamilton.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

DCHS invites supporters to partake in 2023 #BettyWhiteChallenge

Last year, on what would have been actor Betty White’s 100th birthday, thousands of fans continued her legacy of supporting animals in need by participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge and donating more than $12.7 million in her honor to animal shelters, rescues, and charities. The challenge raised $50,000 for animals at Dane County Humane Society (DCHS).
MADISON, WI
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Preserving batteries for electric mowers, power tools over winter

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Gas power or electric? It’s a question more consumers are asking themselves in their store’s power tool aisle -- or when buying a snow blower or lawn mower. Before you lay down hundreds or thousands of dollars, it’s important to understand what you’re getting.
WAUKESHA, WI
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

