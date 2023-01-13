The not-so-uncommon story of a little boy who was 3 when Covid shut the world down. By the time he reached 5, he was not prepared for a typical school day. Another very memorable letter was sent to us, nominating a Teacher of the Week, but this one expressed gratefulness in a very new way. A way that was new to us, but as you'll soon read, maybe this isn't as uncommon as we think.

SOUTH BELOIT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO