Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Person stabbed after argument, police investigating

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) In addition to the snow, CDOT says wind can make the night's drive harder. Roads are still expected to be slick through Wednesday, even after things have calmed down. Updated: 13 hours ago. A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. Updated:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman cut across the face after physical altercation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

13-year-old El Paso County boy missing since Sunday night

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies need the public’s help finding a missing boy. Thirteen-year-old Edgar hasn’t been seen since since leaving his home 8:30 Sunday night. The sheriff’s office says he left on foot, but that there’s a chance he was picked up by friends heading to Denver.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Avian flu confirmed in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials are warning citizens to be cautious around birds after avian flu was confirmed in Pueblo County. The city-county health department announced the presence of the virus in a social media post late last week. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a new strain of...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
People

Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination

Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds.  Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue.  RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
BOULDER, CO
KXRM

Two arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 16 in connection to the theft of catalytic converters and other felony warrants after one of the suspects barricaded himself inside an RV just west of I-25 near Uintah Street. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received before noon on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

