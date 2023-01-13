ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 13

randy love
4d ago

yes I think we all need to help each other give them a place to live and a job to help out u have to keep the world turning and not killing off certain kind of people.if the community start helping homeless and hungry there be less people that steal .If I own a restaurant and caught someone who stole I would talk to them and try to help them that's called giving back to the community

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Will Confederate statue return to downtown Bradenton?

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County officials could soon decide whether to restore and replace the Confederate monument that stood for decades outside the historic courthouse in downtown Bradenton. The Board of County Commissioners briefly debated the issue in a public workshop meeting last week following suggestions from three residents...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to host 13th annual 'After Gasparilla Cleanup'

TAMPA, Fla. — As the pirates prepare to invade Tampa for the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival, plans are already underway to clean up the mess. Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful has partnered with the city of Tampa to remove beads, debris and other litter from the parade route and neighboring streets during the 13th annual "After Gasparilla Cleanup."
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Voting by mail in Tampa? Time to submit a new request

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Do you usually vote by mail? If you live in Hillsborough County, your request is probably expired. Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is reminding residents that they need to submit a new vote-by-mail request now if they want to vote in the upcoming city of Tampa election on March 7.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Your guide to the 2023 Children's Gasparilla Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all of Tampa Bay's littlest pirates!. Before the adults have their big Gasparilla celebration, the kids get to shine at their very own parade. The 2023 Children's Gasparilla Parade is happening from noon to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. If you're planning on participating...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

TPA 5K on the Runway registration opens

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to experience a race course like no other as registration opens for the TPA 5K on the Runway. Instead of showing up with suitcases and passports, runners will show up in their race day fits and tennis shoes to complete a 5K on a wide open runway on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

More than 25 cats found abandoned near I-75 in Gibsonton

GIBSONTON, Fla. - More than two dozen cats were found abandoned in a bunch of shrubs last week just off Interstate 75 near Gibsonton Road in Hillsborough County. After being tipped off by a passerby, Merinda Wolfe with the St. Francis Animal Rescue said she found 26 cats cold, hungry, confused and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy