Read full article on original website
randy love
4d ago
yes I think we all need to help each other give them a place to live and a job to help out u have to keep the world turning and not killing off certain kind of people.if the community start helping homeless and hungry there be less people that steal .If I own a restaurant and caught someone who stole I would talk to them and try to help them that's called giving back to the community
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
Related
'It's terrifying' Auburndale gated community wants more security after increase in dangerous encounters
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are on high alert Tuesday evening after an uptick in scary encounters at the Lake Juliana Estates gated community in Auburndale. Residents said the lack of communication with the homeowner's association has gone so far a petition was started to get answers. "It's terrifying....
Will Confederate statue return to downtown Bradenton?
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County officials could soon decide whether to restore and replace the Confederate monument that stood for decades outside the historic courthouse in downtown Bradenton. The Board of County Commissioners briefly debated the issue in a public workshop meeting last week following suggestions from three residents...
2 Pinellas County families get new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Two Pinellas County families received keys to their new homes on Monday thanks to help from Habitat for Humanity.
Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to host 13th annual 'After Gasparilla Cleanup'
TAMPA, Fla. — As the pirates prepare to invade Tampa for the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival, plans are already underway to clean up the mess. Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful has partnered with the city of Tampa to remove beads, debris and other litter from the parade route and neighboring streets during the 13th annual "After Gasparilla Cleanup."
Voting by mail in Tampa? Time to submit a new request
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Do you usually vote by mail? If you live in Hillsborough County, your request is probably expired. Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is reminding residents that they need to submit a new vote-by-mail request now if they want to vote in the upcoming city of Tampa election on March 7.
Teen accused of stabbing student on Pinellas County school bus
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police said he stabbed another student with a box cutter on a school bus. St. Petersburg police officers responded just after 7 a.m. near 3rd Avenue North and 10th Street North near downtown St. Pete to a report of a cutting on a school bus, according to department spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez.
Your guide to the 2023 Children's Gasparilla Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all of Tampa Bay's littlest pirates!. Before the adults have their big Gasparilla celebration, the kids get to shine at their very own parade. The 2023 Children's Gasparilla Parade is happening from noon to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. If you're planning on participating...
‘That’s just what we do’: AKA sorority honors MLK by volunteering at kidsPACK
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was not a day off for a group of women connected through a century-old sisterhood. “He was about service. So you serve – that’s just what we do. We are of service to all mankind and that’s why we are here today,” said Deva […]
TPA 5K on the Runway registration opens
TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to experience a race course like no other as registration opens for the TPA 5K on the Runway. Instead of showing up with suitcases and passports, runners will show up in their race day fits and tennis shoes to complete a 5K on a wide open runway on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Three Central Floridians indicted for the kidnapping of immigrant working in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people from Kissimmee have been indicted on kidnapping charges, connected to a human smuggling operation. Investigators said it’s all connected to the kidnapping of an immigrant from Mexico who was forced into an SUV, held at gunpoint and driven from Wisconsin to Central Florida.
Polk County man denies offering to sell venomous snake following arrest
Delvin Sasnett was in denial mode Tuesday when it came to allegations he offered a venomous coral snake to an undercover officer.
Tampa teens spend day giving back during Youth Service Leadership Summit
TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, the Youth Service Leadership Summit was held in Tampa for the third year in a row. The Ryan Nece Foundation, Community Tampa Bay and Frameworks of Tampa Bay helped put on the youth event. The groups partnered with 12 different non-profits in the community...
fox13news.com
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
Council addresses controversial conversations surrounding Clearwater charter school
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Some people are upset over a Clearwater charter school that is under construction. During Clearwater's City Council meeting on Thursday night, city officials and residents came out to discuss the controversy. Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, crews are building Discovery Academy of Science. The construction is...
Manatee County school buses hit by gunfire; 2 juveniles in custody, police say
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police said two school buses were struck by what appears to be a BB or pellet gun. Officers said the first incident happened around 1:15 p.m. They said the bus was traveling northbound on 9th Avenue East near 27th Avenue East when it was struck twice on the right […]
New developer to lead Florida Aquarium's upcoming $40M major expansion
TAMPA, Fla. — A new developer is set to lead the Florida Aquarium's upcoming $40 million major expansion called Sea Change. This capital campaign will be the non-profit's largest since its opening in 1995, the aquarium said in a news release. “The Florida Aquarium is a community treasure and...
Pinellas teen in custody after student stabbed on bus with box cutter
A 14-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another student in the arm with a box cutter on a school bus in St. Petersburg Tuesday morning, police said.
Mother, 2 children critically injured after darting in front of SUV in Lakeland, police say
A mother and her two children were seriously injured in Lakeland Sunday night when police say they darted into the path of an oncoming SUV and were struck by the vehicle, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on I-4 in Polk County
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4 in Polk County early Monday morning, according to the Flordia Highway Patrol.
fox13news.com
More than 25 cats found abandoned near I-75 in Gibsonton
GIBSONTON, Fla. - More than two dozen cats were found abandoned in a bunch of shrubs last week just off Interstate 75 near Gibsonton Road in Hillsborough County. After being tipped off by a passerby, Merinda Wolfe with the St. Francis Animal Rescue said she found 26 cats cold, hungry, confused and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 13