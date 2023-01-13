ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

You May Feel Better About Your Finances, But Not Enough to Spend More

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jiOM_0kE1f9R800

Consumers are more upbeat about the economy, but have cut back on spending.

Consumer sentiment rose to the highest level in nine months as inflationary concerns have eased, but Americans have not rushed to make purchases.

The index that measures the outlook of consumer financial situations rose to 64.6 from a revised 59.7 in December, the University of Michigan said.

The sentiment from consumers remains lackluster as the index is well below the pre-pandemic high of 101 and a peak of 88.3 in April 2021 during global pandemic amid shutdowns,

In December the index rose to 68.6 while a year ago it climbed to 72.

Household Savings Levels Remain High

Households have maintained their savings levels by restraining their spending, said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, a New York-based high-growth alternative asset manager.

"The Fed just released new data for the amount of money households have in their checking accounts and short-term deposits and it shows that households across the income distribution continue to have a higher level of cash available than before the pandemic," he wrote.

No Spending Surge

Consumers have likely cut back on spending, which has improved their savings levels. High inflation rates on energy, food and rent prompted many consumers to adjust their budgets as the Federal Reserve continues its rate hikes.

"The speed with which households are running down their cash balances in recent quarters has been very slow," Slok said. "Combined with continued solid job growth and robust wage inflation, the bottom line is that there remains a powerful tailwind in place for US consumer spending."

Despite the improved sentiment, consumers are refraining from making purchases, wrote Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities, and Shannon Seery, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities.

"Relief on the inflation front and wage growth are lifting spirits, but still-sour buying conditions suggest the good vibes in this report may not translate into a spending surge," they wrote.

Consumer concerns about their finances have fallen slightly as gasoline prices have declined.

Gasoline prices were over $4 a gallon during their peak and have fallen steadily since the summer months.

Consumers are paying $3.26 on average per gallon, which is down 5 cents from a week ago, but up 5 cents from a month ago, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail fuel pricing information.

Diesel is selling for $4.62 a gallon on average, which is a decline of 7 cents a gallon during the pat week.

Gasoline prices have risen only slightly as demand returns. The lowest price for gasoline is in Texas with an average of $2.79 a gallon.

Housing Costs Are Still High

Housing costs remain a threat to household budgets as mortgage rates remain high with this week's average of 6.3%, according to Freddie Mac.

"The euphoria did not extend to the housing market," Quinlan and Seery wrote."Home buying conditions improved slightly but are still very near the lowest levels on record."

High interest rates have served as a roadblock to consumers making larger, more costly purchases such as a car or a home since it increases monthly payments.

"Elsewhere, buying conditions improved somewhat in January, potentially on the back of some recent reprieve in inflation, but a majority of households still view it as a bad time to buy a major household item or vehicle," they wrote. "We take this as a sign that higher financing costs are weighing on the purchases of these traditionally bigger ticket items. More plainly, the good vibes in this report may not translate into a spending surge."

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Bakersfield Channel

How should you prepare for a recession?

WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Money

Is It Better to Rent or Buy a House?

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Whether it’s better to rent or buy a home depends on your personal finance circumstances. To answer this question, you should consider several factors, like your budget, your lifestyle and where you live. We’ll break down the pros and cons of both renting and buying to help you decide what’s best.
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
AL.com

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
CNET

SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why

If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
91K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy