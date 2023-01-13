Read full article on original website
Man died in York County crash: Coroner
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
WGAL
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
Driver sentenced for going 110 mph, the wrong way, during police chase
Mark Davenport missed his grandfather’s funeral last week. Then his father died, and he missed spending any last moments with him too. That’s because Davenport has been in jail for the past 685 days on convictions related to a high speed car chase last year, which didn’t permanently injure anyone, according to police.
pahomepage.com
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin …. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. Hazleton Area High School band performs at Shapiro …. Hazleton Area High School band performs...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say
A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
Man dead after head-on collision near his central Pa. home
A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
Pedestrian ID'd After Being Found Struck Dead In Chambersburg, Police Say
A pedestrian died at the scene of a crash in Chambersburg on Monday, January 16, authorities say. Bernandino Lopez-Chum was struck dead in the 400 block of Loudon Street and in the area of Monticello Court at 8:43 p.m., according to a release by area police. The roadways were closed in th…
local21news.com
Arrest made in connection with December bank robbery in Camp Hill, Cumberland Co.: police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Cumberland County say they've made an arrest in connection with a December bank robbery. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, a man was reported to have passed a note demanding money and saying he had a gun at the Fulton Bank on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on December 29 around 3:45 PM.
abc27.com
Police investigating York County shooting
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
abc27.com
Man found dead after Peach Bottom Township, York County fire
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County, killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16. York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming...
abc27.com
72-year-old woman killed in York County fire identified
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
abc27.com
Accident kills pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16. Per police, the accident happened on the 400 block of Loudon Street near Monticello Court at around 8:43 p.m. Both roads were closed while Chambersburg Police investigated the accident.
Man shoots at wife in parked vehicle, then chases her, causing a crash: Harrisburg police
After seeing his wife in a parked vehicle on Sunday morning, a man fired multiple shots at the car, hitting an occupant, Harrisburg police say. The accused gunman, identified as Erick Vazquez-Torres, was in the area of South 19th and Paxton Streets around 6 a.m. Sunday when he saw his wife in a parked vehicle and approached it with a gun, police say.
1 person killed in central Pa. house fire
A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
abc27.com
Man who died after Franklin County crash identified
ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Yogesh Padalia from Franklin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg,...
71-year-old man dies after house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
pahomepage.com
York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called
Shooter at large as cinema shooting investigation …. Shooter at large as cinema shooting investigation intensifies. Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. Josh Shapiro inauguration speech. Josh Shapiro inauguration speech. Chopping childhood hunger in NEPA | Eyewitness News...
Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
abc27.com
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
foxbaltimore.com
Electric blanket malfunction kills woman trapped inside house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just one day after being rescued from a Baltimore County house fire, police confirm the victim succumbed to her injuries. 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson died after becoming trapped Monday in a fire at her home, Baltimore County police confirm. Fire crews responded to the 4100 block...
