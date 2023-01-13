ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

abc27 News

Man died in York County crash: Coroner

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man killed in head-on crash near Greencastle, police say

A Chambersburg man was killed in a head-on crash north of Greencastle late Friday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened at 4:19 p.m. in the 6600 block of Molly Pitcher Highway (U.S. 11) in Antrim Township. Yogesh Padalia, 61, was driving a Toyota Corrolla in the northbound...
GREENCASTLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man dead after head-on collision near his central Pa. home

A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating York County shooting

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man found dead after Peach Bottom Township, York County fire

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County, killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16. York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

72-year-old woman killed in York County fire identified

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Accident kills pedestrian in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Chambersburg on Jan. 16. Per police, the accident happened on the 400 block of Loudon Street near Monticello Court at around 8:43 p.m. Both roads were closed while Chambersburg Police investigated the accident.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

1 person killed in central Pa. house fire

A house fire was reported Monday afternoon in York County, dispatch said, and the coroner was called to the scene. Firefighters responded to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside of the home after the blaze was reported at 3:04 p.m. More than an hour later, first responders were still on the scene at 1350 Roundtop Road in Warrington Township, according to York County dispatch. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had been marked as under control.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man who died after Franklin County crash identified

ANTRIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 61-year-old man has died after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 13. On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Yogesh Padalia from Franklin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

71-year-old man dies after house fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called

York County fire confirmed fatal, coroner called
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating shots-fired incident in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the borough of Hanover. It occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Police. Police say a man approached a car occupied by three men and a woman, and a verbal...
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...

