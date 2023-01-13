Read full article on original website
ALERT: Scientists Warn Idaho Will Get Even Drier
If you think our drought is bad, it could get a lot worse. I came across a story today from a website called phys.org. It details changes in the global water supply and suggests we haven’t seen the worst yet in the west and intermountain west. The drying up of the Great Salt Lake in Utah is expected to continue. On the other hand, is it inevitable? The only constant in history is changed. The globe has been warming since the end of the last ice age (with some fits and starts). If the Atlantic Conveyor would suddenly cease, the climate would quickly resemble what it looked like 12,000 years ago.
Water experts: Snowpack above-normal across Idaho as atmospheric river continues to drench California
The atmospheric river slamming California has brought a little moisture to Idaho, too. The world is experiencing a rare third year of La Niña conditions, but normally that means the jet stream wraps around a ridge of high pressure sitting out in the Pacific, said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Northwest Weather Service. But that has been absent in recent weeks, causing the jet stream to flow unabated from the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean straight into California. The Sierra snowpack is currently at...
Costs For Routine Procedures At Idaho Hospitals Might Shock You
People can complain all they want about what their health coverage actually pays for and what it doesn't, but in the long run, the peace of mind that having coverage brings a person can be very beneficial to one's health. I'm acquainted with people in Idaho who view hospitals as the enemy based on bills they've received without ever comparing the average costs of routine services nationally.
Grazing privileges on Idaho sage grouse habitat are revoked
A judge vacated a decision that would have allowed domestic sheep to graze public land in southeastern Idaho. The initial 2021 decision authorized more than 16,000 sheep to graze on Bureau of Land Management Land near Twin Buttes, which is also a winter migration corridor for the sage grouse. Patrick...
Vouchers, tax credits, and savings accounts would amount to a giant step backwards
A popular TED talk highlighted one of the most powerful phrases in all of politics: We the people. Why “we the people?” Because it says that we all share collective responsibility for our collective future. When we move from the politics of me to the politics of all of us together, we rediscover powerful, counterintuitive truths: that a nation is strong when it takes care of the weak, that it becomes rich when it cares for the poor, it becomes invulnerable, when it cares about the vulnerable. This is what makes great nations. It also makes great schools.
IRS, Idaho State Tax Commission to Begin Accepting and Processing 2022 Tax Returns on January 23
BOISE - The Idaho State Tax Commission will begin processing 2022 Idaho individual income tax returns on Monday, January 23, 2023, the same day that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins processing federal returns. This year, the IRS says it expects to receive more than 168 million individual tax returns.
Someone Just Took a Chance on Buying the “Weirdest” House in Idaho
Over the last several years, Idaho’s experienced significant growth. More people means we need more places to live. Unfortunately, that’s led to a lot of new subdivisions where all the houses look eerily similar to each other. They lack the charm and character of homes in older neighborhoods, so when you stumble upon a property with some unique features, you can’t help but take a few minutes to marvel at the real estate photos.
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
9 Idaho Cities Where Home Prices Are Soaring
Idaho has experienced a population surge in recent years. From 2020 to 2021, the state led the U.S. in growth, with Americans moving to The Gem State to access affordable housing, natural beauty, safe...
Why you should buy your 2023 hunting/fishing license now, not later
Take advantage of every fishing and hunting day this year, with nearly a dozen hunting and fishing opportunities popping off during the first few months of the year
Geographical pay gaps persist when it comes to teacher salary
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — When it comes to teacher salary in Idaho, location matters. A teacher stands to make $35,000 more — or less — depending on the school. That figure — $35,777, to be exact — is the discrepancy in average teacher salary between Idaho’s highest and lowest-paying districts (Hailey’s Blaine County School District and Prairie Elementary).
First day of Health and Welfare budget hearing: Medicaid costs, child welfare, federal funds
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare makes up about one-third of the state’s total budget each year. That’s because — as Director Dave Jeppesen explained in a hearing Tuesday — the department serves an enormous segment of Idahoans, through a range of different programs. Jeppesen and other state Health and Welfare officials fielded questions […] The post First day of Health and Welfare budget hearing: Medicaid costs, child welfare, federal funds appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho National Laboratory develops device to test advanced reactor fuel experiments
IDAHO FALLS - Out in the East Idaho desert, inside the Transient Reactor Test (TREAT) Facility, the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) has developed a new device called THOR. It’s being used to test advanced reactor fuel experiments. “The research we do on nuclear fuels is about enhancing their performance...
45 Majestic Idaho Hot Springs – Maps and Guides
The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close 1 Montana store, other locations remain open
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing a number of stores nationwide, including one in Montana. Stores in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman are safe for now, but the Great Falls location is on the list of closures. The company released an updated list of stores that have...
The Mystery of Idaho’s $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket is Solved
The Mega Millions wrapped up a historic run after Friday’s $1.35 billion drawing. The jackpot for Friday, January 13 was the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. A single jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. We still don’t know who the winner is, but according to lottery officials, it’s the first time the Pine Tree State has produced a Mega Millions jackpot winner.
Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year
After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
