If you think our drought is bad, it could get a lot worse. I came across a story today from a website called phys.org. It details changes in the global water supply and suggests we haven’t seen the worst yet in the west and intermountain west. The drying up of the Great Salt Lake in Utah is expected to continue. On the other hand, is it inevitable? The only constant in history is changed. The globe has been warming since the end of the last ice age (with some fits and starts). If the Atlantic Conveyor would suddenly cease, the climate would quickly resemble what it looked like 12,000 years ago.

IDAHO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO